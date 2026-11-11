23,520 households to receive Sh4,000 each in new Inua Jamii payout

The government has disbursed Sh1.69 billion to 423,520 households under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) programme for September and October 2026.

Each beneficiary household will receive Sh4,000 under the Inua Jamii initiative, with payments starting on Wednesday, November 11, through contracted payment service providers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, said the disbursement amounted to Sh1,694,080,000.

The funds are intended to support households caring for orphans and vulnerable children, helping them meet essential needs while ensuring children remain within their families and communities.

The ministry said the programme seeks to encourage the fostering and retention of vulnerable children within family and community settings while promoting their human capital development.

Specifically, the cash transfer is designed to improve children's access to education, healthcare and nutrition, while strengthening household food security and child protection.

According to the State Department for Children Services, the programme also seeks to increase school enrolment and improve transition rates among children benefiting from the support.

It further aims to improve health and nutrition outcomes by helping vulnerable households meet the basic needs of children under their care.

The ministry said the initiative is part of the government's broader social protection efforts targeting vulnerable members of society through regular financial assistance.

Principal Secretary for Children Services Carren Ageng'o said the latest disbursement would benefit 423,520 households across the country.

The payment comes under the government's Inua Jamii programme, which provides cash assistance to vulnerable households, including families caring for orphans and children at risk.

The latest allocation will see each of the targeted households receive Sh4,000 for the two-month payment period.