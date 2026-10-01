Kenya must adapt as number of older persons rises, Gender Commission says
NGEC further called for sustainable income-support programmes, particularly for older people who spent their working lives in the informal sector
NGEC further called for sustainable income-support programmes, particularly for older people who spent their working lives in the informal sector
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services said the total amount released was Sh850,696,000, covering the July payment for households enrolled in the programme.
The funds, amounting to Sh2,426,312,000, have been released through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.
A total of 133,484 registered households in Mandera, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River are set to benefit from the latest payout.
The ministry added that the verification process is designed to improve monitoring and strengthen the integrity of social protection systems supporting vulnerable groups.
Payments officially began on April 30, with each recipient set to receive Sh2,000 for the April cycle.
Mudavadi said conflicts in different parts of the world, including the Middle East and Eastern Europe, are continuing to affect Kenya through higher fuel prices and increased transport costs, putting pressure on public spending.
Each beneficiary household will receive Sh2,000, marking another step in the government’s efforts to support vulnerable families and improve child welfare outcomes.
The State Department for Social Protection has sought an extra Sh4.18bn in the 2025/26 Supplementary Budget to fund SHIF cover for 450,000 indigent Kenyans, meet wage shortfalls and implement new social protection laws.
The Ministry of Labour, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, confirmed that 1,213,214 beneficiaries are set to receive Sh2,000 each for the January cycle, with disbursements starting on Thursday, February 6, 2026.
Despite these plans, the National Assembly’s Labour and Social Protection Committee has raised concerns that some elderly citizens, orphans, vulnerable children, and persons with severe disabilities may miss their monthly stipends unless the Treasury releases Sh16.958 billion under Supplementary Budget II.
In a statement dated October 7, 2025, the payment, which began on October 6, 2025, will see each of the 1,212,670 beneficiaries receive Sh2,000 covering the September 2025 cycle.
The funds are expected to ease financial pressure on beneficiary households, many of which struggle to meet basic needs.
According to a statement released on Monday by the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, the disbursement will cover stipends for both the month of June and July 2025 payment cycles, with each beneficiary household receiving Sh4,000.
CS Mbadi said that only a legal framework could allow the government to make such payouts, even though the request involved just 328 former councillors who served for less than 20 years.
Labour and Social Protection Principal Secretary Joseph Motari confirmed the release of stating that the disbursement covers the June and July 2025 payment cycles
The boost aims to strengthen support for vulnerable groups, including older persons, orphans, persons living with disabilities, and drought-affected households.
The funds were disbursed through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.
The government has extended the deadline for beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme to withdraw their stipends, giving them five more days to access any uncollected funds.