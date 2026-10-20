Ruto urges Kenyans to reject tribal politics, insists on results

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to reject ethnic divisions and politics driven by personal loyalties, arguing that the country’s future depends on leaders who put national interests first, protect democratic freedoms and ensure citizens have fair access to economic opportunities.

Addressing the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, October 20, Ruto said Kenya needed to move towards a political culture in which leaders compete through ideas, policies and development plans rather than appealing to ethnic identities.

The President spoke against a backdrop of public concerns over unemployment, the rising cost of living, taxation and limited economic opportunities, with young people continuing to demand greater accountability and faster action on government promises.

Ruto argued that ethnic communities should remain a source of pride and identity without becoming a reason for division, saying the performance of leaders should be judged by the difference they make in the lives of Kenyans across the country.

“Our communities, ladies and gentlemen, remain a source of identity and pride, but leadership must be judged by its ability to improve lives across all of them,” Ruto said.

He said political parties and leaders should seek public support based on their plans to improve the country rather than relying on ethnic loyalty. According to the President, Kenya needed to place greater attention on economic transformation and policies that address the needs of ordinary citizens.

The Head of State defended his administration’s development agenda, saying it had received a mandate in the 2022 General Election to implement the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The programme focuses on key sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation and support for businesses, with the stated aim of improving livelihoods and expanding economic opportunities.

However, Ruto acknowledged that winning an election did not give the government unlimited authority, saying citizens expected leaders to deliver on their commitments rather than offer explanations for unmet promises.

“We ask Kenyans to vote for an agenda, not identity. They gave us a mandate, not a blank cheque. They demanded results, not excuses,” he said.

The President also pointed to the formation of the broad-based government as an example of political leaders setting aside their differences to work together in the interest of the country.

He said the arrangement demonstrated that leaders from different political backgrounds could cooperate on national issues without allowing their political differences to stand in the way of progress.

“It is in this spirit that two years ago we embraced a historic opportunity to establish a broad-based government, bringing together leaders from different political backgrounds in the service of our nation,” he said.

“Together, we have demonstrated that political combination need not prevent our national cooperation, and that when we unite around the interests of our people, we can achieve more for Kenya.”

Ruto maintained that national unity would only be meaningful if it led to practical improvements in people’s lives. He said access to opportunities should not depend on a person’s ethnic background, birthplace, disability, personal connections or financial circumstances.

He described Usawa, which means fairness and equal opportunity, as a key principle guiding his administration, saying every Kenyan should have a fair chance to improve their circumstances and achieve their ambitions.

“Usawa is the conviction that every Kenyan deserves a fair opportunity to succeed, regardless of ethnicity, birthplace, disability, connection, or circumstance.”

The President explained that equal opportunity did not mean everyone would achieve the same results. Instead, he said, the focus should be on ensuring that opportunities in education, employment and business were accessible to citizens rather than being limited to a small group of privileged individuals.

He identified unemployment and restricted access to economic opportunities as major concerns that required attention, particularly for young people seeking to enter the job market and establish themselves financially.

Ruto also addressed growing public demands for accountability, acknowledging that young people had taken to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the cost of living, taxation, unemployment and the speed of government action.

He said the concerns raised through demonstrations and public criticism should serve as a reminder that an election victory does not remove the public’s right to question those in power.

“Kenyans, particularly young people, have taken to the streets to express their frustration, sometimes over the cost of living, taxation, unemployment, and the pace of change.”

“Their protests remind us that an electoral mandate does not silence the people between elections. Citizens retain the right to question their government, challenge its decisions and demand better.”

The President urged political leaders to respond to citizens’ concerns through practical solutions, open discussion and constructive engagement rather than allowing political disagreements to fuel further divisions.

He said the country's progress should be assessed through improvements in the everyday lives of its people, including whether more children could access education, more families received healthcare, more young people found jobs and citizens were able to live with dignity.

Ruto called on Kenyans to honour the sacrifices made by the country's heroes by protecting democratic freedoms, strengthening national unity and building a society where every citizen had a fair chance to succeed.

He maintained that unity should go beyond political statements and translate into better living standards, greater accountability and wider access to opportunities for people across all regions of the country.