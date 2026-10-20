Ruto salutes Kenyans using creativity and technology to build economic freedom

President William Ruto has celebrated Kenyans using talent, technology and fresh ideas to create economic opportunities, describing their work as part of the country’s continuing journey towards freedom as the nation marks Mashujaa Day on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

In his national message released through State House, Ruto drew a link between the sacrifices made by Kenya’s independence heroes and the efforts of citizens using the creative economy to build livelihoods, grow businesses and open new opportunities.

“Our heroes fought for freedom. Today's generation is using creativity, innovation and technology to unlock economic freedom. To every Kenyan building a future through the creative economy, we celebrate you,” Ruto said.

The President ended his message by wishing Kenyans a happy Mashujaa Day, recognising those using their skills, ideas and technological knowledge to contribute to the country's economic future.

His remarks place people working in creative industries among those whose contributions deserve recognition during the national holiday, extending the celebration of heroism to Kenyans helping shape the economy through their work and inventions.

The creative economy covers activities that turn talent, artistic work, culture and ideas into income and employment. These include music, film, fashion, design, digital content creation and other services built around creative skills.

Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County ready to receive guests ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2026. — MINA

People working in these industries have also gained new ways to reach audiences, promote their work and sell products and services through technology. Digital platforms have widened the opportunities available to creatives, allowing them to connect with customers and grow businesses beyond traditional markets.

Ruto's message presents creativity and innovation as important parts of the country's pursuit of economic freedom, highlighting the role of citizens who use their talents to earn a living and create opportunities for others.

The statement also connects the meaning of Mashujaa Day with the changing ways Kenyans contribute to national development, from the struggle for political independence to the pursuit of economic progress in the present day.

This year's national celebrations are taking place in Uasin Gishu County, with Eldoret hosting the main event on October 20, 2026.

Uasin Gishu is a major agricultural and commercial centre in the North Rift region. Farming, particularly the production of maize and wheat, plays an important role in the county's economy, while Eldoret serves as a centre for trade, education, healthcare and transport.

The county and the wider North Rift region are also closely associated with Kenya's athletics success, having produced numerous distance runners who have earned international recognition.

Hosting the national event places Uasin Gishu at the centre of a celebration dedicated to people whose actions have shaped the country's history and those whose work continues to influence its future.

Mashujaa Day is marked every year on October 20 as a public holiday to honour Kenya's heroes and heroines. The occasion recognises those who took part in the fight for independence, alongside people whose contributions have advanced the country's social, political and economic development.

The holiday was previously known as Kenyatta Day, in honour of Kenya's first President, Jomo Kenyatta. Its name changed to Mashujaa Day following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, widening the scope of recognition to include national heroes and heroines beyond a single individual.

Kenya's struggle for independence involved years of resistance to colonial rule, political organising and negotiations. The Mau Mau uprising was among the major events in the wider struggle that led to the country gaining independence on December 12, 1963.

The annual celebration offers Kenyans an opportunity to remember the sacrifices made by earlier generations while reflecting on the role of present and future generations in advancing the country's development.

Ruto's message for the 2026 celebrations draws a connection between the political freedom sought by independence fighters and the economic opportunities Kenyans continue to pursue today.

By recognising people building livelihoods through the creative economy, the President has highlighted talent, innovation and technology as part of the contributions being celebrated during Mashujaa Day.

His message presents heroism as extending beyond the historic struggle for independence to include citizens using their abilities and ideas to create opportunities, support economic growth and help shape Kenya's future.