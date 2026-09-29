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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Eldoret

Miano: AI key to Kenya’s tourism promotion
Business

Miano: AI key to Kenya’s tourism promotion

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano says travellers are increasingly using smartphones, social media and online platforms to discover destinations, compare experiences and make travel decisions.

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EACC arrests 3 suspects over Sh92m Turkana deals
News

EACC arrests 3 suspects over Sh92m Turkana deals

The commission said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with proceeds of crime.

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Police officer gets 30 years for killing colleague in Eldoret
News

Police officer gets 30 years for killing colleague in Eldoret

The High Court ruled on Thursday that the officer unlawfully used a service firearm, with prosecution evidence and witness testimony supporting the conviction, while rejecting claims of accidental discharge in a case highlighting accountability within Kenya’s security services.

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Skyward Express refutes failed landing claim
News

Skyward Express refutes failed landing claim

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline clarified that the aircraft in question, a DHC-8 registered as 5Y-SMK, was not operating a scheduled commercial service but was instead involved in a routine crew training exercise.

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