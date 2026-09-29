University of Eldoret DVC Prof Raburu dies after illness
Raburu died at about 4.30 am at Eldoret Hospital, according to his family, bringing to an end his service as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Extension.
Raburu died at about 4.30 am at Eldoret Hospital, according to his family, bringing to an end his service as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Extension.
Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano says travellers are increasingly using smartphones, social media and online platforms to discover destinations, compare experiences and make travel decisions.
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
The seven, who are among 11 victims admitted to the intensive care unit at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), have burns affecting more than 25 per cent of their bodies, according to the hospital.
Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said two bodies had been recovered from the scene, while other victims were rescued and taken to different hospitals.
The two arrests come as the anti-corruption agency continues to target bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.
Investigating officer Edwin Chirchir told the court on Tuesday that Kirwa is a person of interest in the murder inquiry and that releasing him at this stage could affect the ongoing investigations.
The President challenged politicians promising to end the programme to explain what they would do with the young people currently earning from it.
The commission said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and dealing with proceeds of crime.
The dispute pits Anglican Church of Kenya pastor John Kiprop Bor against retired civil servant Sophie Jepkemei Keitany over ownership of a 0.1-acre property in Cheptiret Block 3, Serwet, in Kesses Sub-County.
Ng’eno had been receiving medical attention after his condition worsened, with his hospital stay resulting in a bill of Sh1.8 million.
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government was implementing measures to support farmers affected by dry conditions, prevent food shortages and keep prices of essential commodities stable.
Jubilee said Uhuru remains entitled to his political views as a Kenyan citizen and should not be blamed for Opposition activities simply because he previously served as President.
The President challenged those seeking to unseat him to explain what they would do differently instead of using slogans such as “one term” and “must go”.
General Kahariri highlighted that the KDF’s role extends beyond protecting Kenya’s borders, noting its involvement in regional and international peacekeeping operations as well as support to Kenyans during disasters and national emergencies
According to detectives, Kiyeng is accused of presenting Region Group College as being affiliated with Moi University, a claim that allegedly convinced one student to enrol for a Diploma in Business Management.
Speaking during a church service at ACK St Stephen's Chepkoilel in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, the President said the three North Rift counties had a unique opportunity to demonstrate how neighbouring counties can work together for the benefit of their residents and the country.
Speaking during a Sunday service at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Murkomen said Kenya remains secure and blamed a section of politicians for attempting to create fear by making unverified claims about the country's security situation.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers were on routine patrol shortly after midnight on Monday, July 6, when they received information about six armed men dressed in military-style clothing who were allegedly robbing members of the public.
The High Court ruled on Thursday that the officer unlawfully used a service firearm, with prosecution evidence and witness testimony supporting the conviction, while rejecting claims of accidental discharge in a case highlighting accountability within Kenya’s security services.
Currently, Eldoret is served by only two airlines: Skyward and Jambojet. The route, along with Nairobi–Mombasa and Nairobi–Kisumu, remains one of the busiest domestic connections in the country.
The NACADA-led operation recovered over 300 rolls of cannabis, a full stone of cannabis, assorted chewable tobacco products, and cannabis-laced cookies allegedly prepared for distribution to minors.
Eyewitnesses said the matatu, heading from Eldoret, collided with the back of a truck that had been parked on the road. The driver of the matatu reportedly attempted to overtake other vehicles when the crash happened.
President William Ruto marked the day by wearing a Kenya Army combat uniform, his first appearance in KDF attire since assuming office in 2022, symbolizing his role as Commander in Chief.
The ruling paves the way for the case to move to the defence hearing scheduled for December 16. Mogaka is accused of stabbing Ngaira on the neck with a broken beer bottle during a gathering at the Annex area in Eldoret in February 2019.
KRA said the consignment, which arrived on September 18 aboard a cargo plane, was declared by Portyard Limited and consigned to Pemba Cargo Limited.
Dr Kirwa revealed that hospital is yet to receive Sh444 million in grant arrears and is facing a Sh1.2 billion deficit in the 2024/25 financial year.
During the hearing, hospital officials acknowledged performing kidney transplants on several foreigners, mostly Somalis.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline clarified that the aircraft in question, a DHC-8 registered as 5Y-SMK, was not operating a scheduled commercial service but was instead involved in a routine crew training exercise.
Detectives have intensified efforts to trace the sender, who remains at large