University of Eldoret DVC Prof Raburu dies after illness

A senior leadership position at the University of Eldoret has been left vacant following the death of Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Phillip Okoth Raburu, who passed away early Monday after a period of illness.

Raburu died at about 4.30 am at Eldoret Hospital, according to his family, bringing to an end his service as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Extension.

News of his death was confirmed by his first cousin, Willis Owino-Ong’or, who issued a statement on Monday mourning the professor and describing him as a close family member and friend.

“It’s a sad morning for me. I have lost my first cousin, son of my aunt, my brother in Christ and friend, Prof Philip Raburu, this morning at 4.30 am in Eldoret Hospital. He fought gallantly, but God saw it fit to take him,” he said.

Owino-Ong’or said Raburu had spoken the previous day about wanting to “go home”, a statement the family later reflected on after his death.

He conveyed his condolences to Raburu’s wife, Elizabeth, their children Jessie, Eugene, Steve and Joy, and the rest of the family.

At the University of Eldoret, the news was met with tributes from student leaders who remembered Raburu for his involvement in the lives of students as well as his administrative duties.

University Student President Collins Kimutai said Raburu had played a role as a mentor and father figure to students while serving the institution.

“Prof Raburu was not just a leader in our university — he was a mentor, a father figure, and a true servant of knowledge,” Kimutai said.

His dedication to research, innovation and student growth will never be forgotten,” he said.

“On behalf of the entire UoE student fraternity, I send my deepest condolences to his family, the University management, staff and all comrades,” Kimutai said, adding,“You left a legacy. You fought a good fight and your legacy will live on.”

Raburu was an Associate Professor of Aquatic Resources and Environmental Management and had built his career around teaching, research and university administration.

He was born and raised in Migingo Village in Kisumu County and pursued higher education in environmental and aquatic studies.

Raburu obtained a PhD in Environmental Studies from Moi University. He also held an MSc in Hydrobiology and a BSc from the University of Nairobi.

His career in education began with teaching at several teacher training colleges before he joined Moi University.

He later moved through different positions in the university system and eventually rose to senior leadership at the University of Eldoret, where he served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Planning, Research and Extension.

His responsibilities in the position placed him among the institution's senior administrators, with research and academic development forming part of his work.

The university community has since joined his family in mourning his death, with students paying tribute to his contribution to their academic and personal development.

The family is expected to issue details on funeral arrangements in due course.