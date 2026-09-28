Alai seeks clarity on University of Eldoret lecturer disciplinary action

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has called on the University of Eldoret to clarify its handling of allegations against a part-time lecturer over remarks reportedly made during a class on September 24, saying the lecturer should be given a fair and impartial process before any final disciplinary action.

In a statement on Monday, Alai said the university’s statement was unclear because it referred to remarks as “reportedly made” and “attributed” to the lecturer while also saying it had instituted “immediate and appropriate disciplinary action”.

“That language leaves the public unsure whether an investigation has begun or a sanction has already been imposed,” Alai said, calling on the university to clarify the stage it had reached and the process being followed.

He said students and staff deserved safety and dignity, while the lecturer was entitled to a fair hearing before any finding of misconduct or punishment.

Alai also urged the university to preserve and verify evidence, including original digital material, recordings, transcripts and the full context in which the remarks were made.

“As a former technology blogger and a graduate in computing, I know that a recording, clip, screenshot or transcript can be fabricated, edited or stripped of context,” he said.

He stressed that he was not claiming that the material circulating online was fabricated, but said its origin, integrity and context should be established and witnesses heard before a decision was made.

“The point is to verify its origin, integrity and full context, hear witnesses, and give the lecturer a meaningful chance to respond,” Alai said.

He further asked the university to guarantee a fair hearing, ensure an impartial decision-maker and provide applicable review rights.

Alai has given the institution seven days from receipt of his letter to provide a written account of the process and safeguards, while stressing that the investigation did not have to be completed within that period.

The call follows a University of Eldoret statement saying it had instituted disciplinary action against a part-time lecturer captured on camera telling students not to return to the institution if President William Ruto loses the 2027 General Election.

The university said the remarks were made during a State and Society Development (SHUM 211) class on September 24 in lecture room ED5 and did not represent its position, policy or official views.

“The University has instituted immediate and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable University policies, regulations, and principles of due process,” the institution said in a statement on Saturday.

The university also “strongly condemns” what it described as “unfortunate and unacceptable utterances”, saying all staff, including part-time lecturers, must adhere to its policies, applicable laws and professional standards.

A video recorded by a student showed the lecturer discussing President Ruto’s bid for another term before telling students that if he lost the election, they should not return to the university.

The university said it remained committed to “the rule of law, institutional accountability, academic professionalism, and the principles of equality and non-discrimination” and would take action where staff conduct was found to be inconsistent with its standards.