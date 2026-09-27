University of Eldoret lecturer faces disciplinary action over Ruto 2027 election remarks

The University of Eldoret has instituted disciplinary action against a part-time lecturer captured on camera telling students not to return to the institution if President William Ruto loses the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Saturday,the university said the remarks were made during a State and Society Development (SHUM 211) class on September 24,2026 at lecture room ED5 and did not represent its position, policy or official views.

“The University has instituted immediate and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable University policies, regulations, and principles of due process,” the institution said.

The university said it had taken note of and “strongly condemns” what it described as “unfortunate and unacceptable utterances” by the lecturer.

It said all members of staff, including part-time lecturers, were required to adhere to university policies, applicable laws, professional standards and obligations arising from their engagement with the institution.

“The University wishes to state unequivocally that the utterances attributed to the said lecturer do not represent, reflect, or in any way constitute the position, policy, or official views of the University of Eldoret,” it said.

The disciplinary action follows the circulation of a video recorded by a student inside the lecture hall, showing the lecturer turning a routine lesson into a political discussion centred on President Ruto's bid for another term.

In the clip, the lecturer dismissed suggestions that the President would serve only one term, comparing the presidency with elective positions held by other leaders.

“Do not be deceived that Ruto will serve for one term. Your MCA is one term, your MP is one term and your senator is one term,” he said.

The lecturer then argued that Ruto would seek another term, before an exchange with students who appeared to suggest that the President would serve only one term.

He subsequently warned students against returning to the university if President Ruto lost the 2027 election.

“If he (Ruto) goes home, do not return to this university. Get a university at your home. If you are from Western, go to Masinde Muliro. If you are from Mt Kenya, go to Meru, Dedan Kimathi. Don't stay in this... Allow us to study in this university with our children,” he said.

The lecturer also referred to President Ruto as their “son” and questioned why he was being rejected, while claiming the President had performed better than previous presidents.

He compared the Kenya Kwanza administration with that of retired President Daniel arap Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, while dismissing suggestions that Ruto's administration would last only one term.

The university said it remained committed to “the rule of law, institutional accountability, academic professionalism, and the principles of equality and non-discrimination”.

It also said it would take all necessary measures where the conduct of any staff member was found to be inconsistent with its standards.