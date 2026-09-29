University of Eldoret DVC Prof Raburu dies after illness
Raburu died at about 4.30 am at Eldoret Hospital, according to his family, bringing to an end his service as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Extension.
Raburu died at about 4.30 am at Eldoret Hospital, according to his family, bringing to an end his service as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Extension.
In a statement on Monday, Alai said the university’s statement was unclear because it referred to remarks as “reportedly made” and “attributed” to the lecturer while also saying it had instituted “immediate and appropriate disciplinary action”.
“The University has instituted immediate and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the applicable University policies, regulations, and principles of due process,” the institution said.
Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo described the summit as a turning point in Kenya’s digital evolution