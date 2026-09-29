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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

leadership

Explainer: Why Kenya’s governance laws are not enough
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Explainer: Why Kenya’s governance laws are not enough

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutuma said the effectiveness of an organisation depends not only on the laws and resources available but also on how its leadership, governance structures and institutional culture operate in practice.

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