University of Eldoret DVC Prof Raburu dies after illness
Raburu died at about 4.30 am at Eldoret Hospital, according to his family, bringing to an end his service as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Extension.
Raburu died at about 4.30 am at Eldoret Hospital, according to his family, bringing to an end his service as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Planning, Research and Extension.
She warned against turning Raila's legacy into one that demands unquestioning loyalty, saying such an approach would contradict the values he displayed during his lifetime.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutuma said the effectiveness of an organisation depends not only on the laws and resources available but also on how its leadership, governance structures and institutional culture operate in practice.
The report shows that women held 27.4% of seats in national parliaments as of January 2026, up from 22.3% in 2015. Their representation in local government rose from 33.9% in 2020 to 35.6% in 2025
In an internal memo dated August 4, 2026, the IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said Kulundu's appointment takes effect on August 5. She will serve in the acting capacity for two months or until the ongoing recruitment process for a permanent CEO is concluded.
Tobe brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa's telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consulting sectors
The Speaker also highlighted Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, saying his leadership style reflects order, discipline, and structured thinking in public service.
Suba South MP Caroli Omondi is among the most affected. He has been removed as chairperson of the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee and redirected to the Sports and Culture Committee, a shift he views as a demotion from a critical constitutional watchdog role.
Bruno Fernandes tells Rio Ferdinand how he leads Manchester United, why he twice chose to stay, and the standards, respect and shared leadership he expects across the club.
By linking women’s participation in leadership to both personal responsibility and systemic fairness, Amdany’s remarks underline that the future of inclusive governance depends not only on access but also on integrity and accountability
Earlier in Parliament Buildings, Ogeta was overcome with grief while paying his respects to the former Prime Minister.
Reflecting on his tenure as head of state, Uhuru defended his administration’s policies, particularly efforts made to foster national cohesion, reduce ethnic tensions and bridge social and regional inequalities.
Kenya has a large and youthful population, with up to 75% of the population under the age 35.
The new arrangement, if implemented, will place comprehensive schools under the leadership of a principal supported by two deputies—one responsible for the primary section and the other for the junior school.
The standoff has sparked protests outside the council’s headquarters in Nairobi, with members calling for the resignation of national chairperson Hassan ole Naado.
He also used the opportunity to warn young people against being misled into destructive actions during protests.
According to the Bill, its main objective is to amend the National Police Service Act Cap 84 to introduce an age cap of 60 years for individuals nominated and appointed to the positions of IG and DIG.
Dr Barcley Onyambu, Chairman of the Kenya Hospital Association, which manages the hospital, clarified that no board meeting was held on the date mentioned in the letter.
The party also removed former MPs Jimmy Angwenyi, Naomi Shaban, and Joshua Kutuny from leadership positions, alongside Mutava Musyimi, Racheal Nyamai, Advise Mundalo, Joel Kibe, and NEC executive director Wambui Gichuru.