Uasin Gishu oil tanker fire leaves seven with severe burns, 11 in ICU

Seven people are in critical condition with extensive burns after an oil tanker fire along the Eldoret-Turbo Road left 22 injured and two others dead.

The seven, who are among 11 victims admitted to the intensive care unit at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), have burns affecting more than 25 per cent of their bodies, according to the hospital.

The fire broke out at Paul Boit last night after a small tanker transporting petrol and diesel was involved in a collision, according to Uasin Gishu County police boss Wilberforce Sicharani.

Sicharani said the tanker lost control and crashed on the road, prompting several people to move towards the scene to collect fuel.

“Several rushed to scoop fuel, and it’s during the commotion that the tanker burst into fire, causing two deaths and many other people were injured”, said Sicharani.

He said investigators suspect the fire could have started after one of the people at the scene came into contact with the lorry's battery.

The resulting flames caused multiple injuries, with the most seriously affected victims now receiving intensive medical care at MTRH.

More to follow...