Several killed in Nakuru-Eldoret Highway crash

A night-time collision involving a truck, a matatu and a saloon car has claimed at least five lives along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway in Koriomat area, Uasin Gishu County.

The accident occurred at around midnight on Saturday, October 31, 2026, involving a Mercedes-Benz Actros truck, a Toyota Hiace belonging to North Rift Sacco and a Toyota Succeed. Those killed include the matatu driver.

Police say the truck was heading from Nakuru towards Eldoret when its driver reportedly swerved to the right while attempting to avoid another vehicle ahead, resulting in the collision.

More to follow...