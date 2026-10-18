17 injured as mourners’ vehicle crashes along Nakuru-Eldoret highway

Seventeen people were injured after a vehicle carrying mourners from Kisumu crashed at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, prompting a rescue operation involving police officers, ambulance teams and members of the local community.

The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim.

In a statement posted on Saturday, October 17, 2026, the humanitarian organisation said its Nakuru Branch team worked alongside the Kenya Police, Molo ambulance teams and residents to rescue those involved in the accident.

“A vehicle carrying mourners from Kisumu crashed at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, injuring 17. Our Nakuru Branch, Kenya Police, Molo ambulance teams and the community responded, with one casualty extricated after being trapped for over an hour,” the organisation said.

The Red Cross later confirmed that traffic had resumed normal flow along the affected section, urging motorists to drive safely.

However, the organisation did not immediately disclose what caused the crash or provide details about the condition of the injured passengers following the rescue operation.

The accident occurred along a busy transport corridor linking Nakuru and western Kenya, where heavy commercial vehicles, public service vehicles and private motorists share the road.

The Migaa crash comes amid renewed concerns over road safety in Kenya, where thousands of people die annually in traffic accidents.

Data published in the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ Economic Survey 2026 shows that road fatalities increased from 4,748 in 2024 to 5,009 in 2025, representing a rise of approximately 5.5 per cent.

The survey also recorded an increase in reported road accidents, from 11,165 in 2024 to 11,638 in 2025, highlighting the persistent challenge facing road safety authorities.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has repeatedly warned about the growing number of road deaths, with pedestrians and motorcyclists among the most vulnerable road users.

According to the authority's figures reported in June 2026, 2,150 people had died on Kenyan roads since the beginning of the year, with pedestrians accounting for approximately 836 fatalities.

Road safety agencies have identified speeding, dangerous overtaking, driver fatigue, defective vehicles and failure to observe traffic regulations among the factors contributing to serious crashes.

The financial consequences are also substantial. Government estimates have placed annual economic losses associated with road crashes at about Sh450 billion, reflecting the burden on households, healthcare services and the wider economy.

The latest accident adds to a series of serious crashes reported along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway in recent months.

On September 5, five people were killed when a Toyota Hiace matatu collided with a stationary truck at Twin Bridge. Initial reports indicated that the truck had stalled on a climbing lane before the matatu struck it from behind.

Earlier in July, a collision involving a trailer and two matatus near Mlima Punda, close to Lessos Junction, killed several people. Government reports put the death toll at 11 after some of the injured victims died in hospital.

Another crash involving three vehicles near Mau Summit on October 4 reportedly left one person dead and several others injured.

The highway's busy traffic mix, including long-distance passenger vehicles and heavy trucks, makes safe driving and proper vehicle maintenance particularly important.

The wider road safety concerns extend beyond the route. On October 3, a crash at Salama along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway killed 17 Catholic pilgrims travelling to a prayer site in Nakuru County, according to reports published after the incident.

The repeated incidents have intensified calls for motorists to observe speed limits, avoid dangerous overtaking and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.