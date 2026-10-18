17 injured as mourners’ vehicle crashes along Nakuru-Eldoret highway
The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim
The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim
The deadliest accident happened at the notorious Mlima Punda black spot along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway, where seven people, among them two students travelling home for the school holidays, were killed after three vehicles collided.
Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Nakuru, working with K9 officers, intercepted a blue Nissan Note, registration number KDN 836H, following intelligence reports.
In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers received a tip-off that a suspicious motor vehicle, registration number KDX 264K, was being used to transport the illicit cargo. Detectives then laid an ambush along the busy Eldoret–Nakuru Highway.
According to the statement by the Director of Criminal Investigations on Sunday, officers recovered 272 kilograms of suspected cannabis, valued at approximately Sh8.16 million, after the suspect abandoned his vehicle near Kaptembwa Police Station.