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Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya Red Cross

All seven bodies recovered from Mt Ololokwe helicopter crash
News

All seven bodies recovered from Mt Ololokwe helicopter crash

The victims’ remains were badly burnt in the crash, leaving only a few identifiable body parts among the wreckage and scattered debris. Samburu County Commander David Nkoroi confirmed that all seven bodies had been recovered, adding that samples had been collected to support forensic examination and identification.

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