17 injured as mourners’ vehicle crashes along Nakuru-Eldoret highway
The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim
The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim
The society said its safe and dignified burial teams, community engagement teams and community-based surveillance volunteers were supporting the national response under the leadership of the Ministry of Health.
In a statement on Tuesday, Kenya Red Cross said its team attended to the casualties as a multi-agency team worked to contain the fire.
The preparedness programme is being coordinated by Governor Sakaja and brings together the Nairobi County Government, national agencies and humanitarian organisations involved in roads, drainage and emergency response.
In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it attended to the injured alongside a multi-agency response team following reports of the collapse.
In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian agency confirmed the incident and said more information would be provided as the response operation continues.
Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said two bodies had been recovered from the scene, while other victims were rescued and taken to different hospitals.
The Kenya Red Cross, in a statement, on Thursday said its teams, police and other emergency workers were responding to the incident.
The Monday meeting brought together the Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), National Disaster Management teams and other partners involved in flood preparedness and response.
The Governor said the restriction was also aimed at preventing construction materials from being left in places where they could interfere with roads and drainage as rainfall increases.
Emergency medical support has also been mobilised, with county ambulances and EMS Kenya personnel at the scene to respond to people who may be found injured during the search.
Nairobi County Chief Officer in charge of Disaster Management Bramwel Simiyu said the county has already started clearing drainage systems and waterways to prevent storm water from being blocked.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said some counties, particularly in Western/Nyanza and North Eastern Kenya, could experience an early onset of the rainfall season.
The ministry said schools will be supported to make preparations before the heavy rains set in, with attention placed on the safety of learners, teachers and school facilitie
The fire broke out in the early hours of May 28 as students were asleep. Authorities said it began on the first floor of one of the dormitories, which was later completely destroyed.
The toll represents a rise from the 31 deaths and 75 serious injuries reported from 23 crashes during the first 13 days of August.
The victims’ remains were badly burnt in the crash, leaving only a few identifiable body parts among the wreckage and scattered debris. Samburu County Commander David Nkoroi confirmed that all seven bodies had been recovered, adding that samples had been collected to support forensic examination and identification.
The county has identified 227 flood-prone locations across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties. The mapping exercise will guide where equipment, personnel and emergency resources are deployed as the rains intensify.
The passengers had travelled from Nthongoni in Kibwezi East and were headed to Ikangavya, where they were expected to attend a dowry payment ceremony and related celebrations.
The Kenya Red Cross also wants authorities and motorists to pay greater attention to road safety within towns and cities, where pedestrians and other vulnerable groups face increased danger from vehicles travelling at high speeds.
The Kenya Red Cross said firefighting efforts were ongoing on Monday, with the Mombasa Fire Department, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Red Cross and County Government health ambulances deployed to the scene
The President said expanding the ambulance network will ensure emergency medical services are available to all Kenyans, regardless of their location, and eliminate gaps that have affected access to urgent care.
According to the Health CS, the centre will use a single national platform to provide 24-hour ambulance dispatch, intelligent call management, clinical triage, real-time ambulance tracking and coordination with health facilities.
KRCS Secretary-General, Ahmed Idris, said financial support from the United States has dropped by about 40 per cent, affecting humanitarian programmes that have relied on international assistance for many years.
The emergency response agency said teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties moved to the scene to provide assistance, working together with county ambulance services, a Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) ambulance, the National Police Service and other responders.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Authority urged all road users, parents, guardians, school bus operators and transporters to place children's safety at the centre of their travel plans.
Governor Sakaja said the blaze at Gikomba Market destroyed livelihoods and left traders counting heavy losses, adding that emergency teams were still assessing the full extent of the damage.
In a statement on Sunday, Odhiambo urged authorities to implement lasting measures, including proper market planning, stronger fire safety infrastructure and transparent investigations into repeated fire incidents.
In an update on Sunday, the humanitarian agency said the fire was "believed to have started at around 4:00 a.m." and had "caused significant damage, with response efforts ongoing."
The Meline Waithera Dormitory is one of the residential blocks at Utumishi Girls Academy, named in honour of Meline Waithera Njoroge, the daughter of former Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua, one of the school’s founders