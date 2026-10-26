Eastleigh Building Collapse: What We Know So Far
Four survivors had been rescued and taken to hospital by Sunday, October 25, up from two on Saturday.
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The collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area on Friday, October 23, has triggered a multi-agency search and rescue operation involving the National Police Service, Kenya Defence Forces and the Kenya Red Cross.
Four survivors had been rescued and taken to hospital by Sunday, October 25, up from two on Saturday.
Here’s what we know so far about the incident as rescue and search efforts enter the fourth day.
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