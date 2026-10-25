Four rescued as search continues in Eastleigh building collapse incident

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that four people have been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as search-and-rescue operations continue and families seek information about missing relatives.

In a statement issued on Sunday following the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction along 9th Street on Friday, October 23, 2026, police said emergency teams were still working to locate people who could be trapped beneath the debris.

“So far, four persons have been rescued and are receiving medical attention in hospital,” NPS stated.

The latest update raises the number of confirmed rescues from two announced on Saturday to four.

The Kenya Red Cross team during rescue operation at the collapsed Eastleigh building.

Police have urged families who have not established the whereabouts of their relatives to contact emergency response teams through the designated channels.

“Families seeking information about missing relatives are advised to report to the Kenya Red Cross desk established at the scene or to call the emergency response number 1199,” the statement read.

The appeal comes as families continue searching for missing relatives following the collapse.

Earlier, rescue teams received reports of 31 missing persons, although authorities cautioned that the figure required verification.

The latest police statement does not establish how many people remain trapped beneath the rubble.

NPS has also urged members of the public to keep away from the affected area to allow rescue personnel and specialised equipment unrestricted access.

“We reiterate our appeal to members of the public to keep away from the affected site, particularly along Yusuf Haji Avenue and 9th Street,” police stated.

Excavators carry out rescue operations at the collapsed Eastleigh building.

The confirmation of four survivors marks further progress in the multi-agency operation launched shortly after Friday’s collapse.

On Saturday, October 24, the Kenya Red Cross confirmed the rescue of a second survivor, a woman who was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Rescue teams have been working through concrete debris to reach sections of the collapsed structure where more people could be trapped.

The operation has involved police officers, the Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Defence Forces and other emergency responders.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse were ongoing, as emergency teams continued efforts to locate missing people and assist survivors.