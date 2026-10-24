NPS says recruits were expelled over fake certificates after Senator Nyamu’s remarks

The National Police Service (NPS) has weighed in on claims by nominated Senator Karen Nyamu that she helped a political supporter gain entry into police training using a forged academic certificate, warning that attempts to obtain recruitment through fraudulent documents will not be tolerated.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 24, 2026, the service said it had encountered a video featuring a senior nominated politician who claimed to have known a supporter who presented a fake certificate while seeking recruitment as a police constable.

Although the NPS did not identify the politician in its statement, the remarks came a day after Senator Nyamu, during an interview at Radio Generation, recounted how she allegedly helped a campaign supporter secure a place at the police training college in Kiganjo using a forged Form Four certificate.

The service criticised the sentiments expressed in the video, saying they were particularly troubling given that they allegedly came from a legislator who is also a legal practitioner.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has come across a video in which a senior nominated politician states that she was aware of a supporter who used a fake certificate in an attempt to join the National Police Service as a recruit constable,” the statement reads.

The NPS described the remarks as “regrettable and unacceptable”, reiterating that its recruitment process is governed by strict procedures intended to prevent individuals from securing positions through dishonest means.

The service disclosed that the case involving the alleged use of a forged certificate was among several incidents identified at a police training college, leading to the removal of the recruits involved.

However, the NPS did not provide the names of those affected or clarify whether the specific incident described in the video was directly connected to the cases discovered at the institution.

The service said it takes recruitment seriously and relies on document verification measures to ensure that applicants meet the required standards.

“Members of the public are advised that the NPS treats the matter of recruitment with the utmost seriousness and deploys strict verification protocols. Any dishonest attempts, including the use of fake documents, cannot succeed,” the statement said.

The police further maintained that all recruitment and other human resource processes would continue to be conducted in accordance with the law, with accountability and transparency remaining central to its operations.

“The NPS will continue to discharge its employment obligations stringently, professionally and within the law, while remaining steadfast in ensuring that all human mesource responsibilities-including recruitment-remain thorough, accountable and transparent, in accordance with Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution of Kenya and as recently upheld by the Court of Appeal (Civil Appeal No, E971 & E957 of 2025),” the statement added.

The service referred to Article 245(4)(c) of the Constitution of Kenya and a recent Court of Appeal decision, Civil Appeal Nos. E971 and E957 of 2025, in setting out its position on the lawful management of its responsibilities.

It did not, however, provide further details about the ruling or explain its specific connection to the video and the alleged recruitment irregularities.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu in an interview at Radio Generation on October 23, 2026. — Ignatius Openje/RG

The police statement came a day after Nyamu spoke about the alleged incident during an interview with a local radio station on Friday, October 23, 2026.

During the interview, the senator claimed that she had helped one of her staunch campaign supporters obtain admission to police training despite the use of a forged Form Four certificate.

She said the supporter had travelled to Kiganjo for training and that they were pleased with the development before investigations reportedly exposed the alleged forgery.

“I recently tried to help a very staunch campaigner of mine join the police force. We forged a Form 4 certificate. She went to Kiganjo for training; we were so happy, but after investigations, she was arrested for forgery alongside 17 others,” Nyamu claimed during an interview on a local Radio station.

According to her account, the supporter was arrested alongside 17 other people over alleged forgery after the matter came under investigation.

The NPS statement did not establish whether the incident described by Nyamu was among the specific cases detected at the training college, nor did it provide additional information about the arrests she mentioned.

Nevertheless, the service used its statement to restate its position that fraudulent documents have no place in police recruitment and that applicants must meet the required standards through lawful means.

The controversy has placed renewed attention on the screening procedures used to admit recruits into the police service, as well as the responsibility of public officials to respect the rules governing access to public employment.

The NPS maintained that it would continue to enforce recruitment requirements and conduct its human resource functions professionally and within the law.