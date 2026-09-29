Senior police officer Lazarus Opicho dies while undergoing treatment in Nairobi

Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazarus Opicho, the commander of the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) and VIP Protection Unit, has died while undergoing treatment in Nairobi.

Opicho died on Monday night at the Aga Khan Hospital following an illness, prompting messages of condolence from the National Police Service and the Judiciary.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led the police service in mourning the veteran officer, describing him as a dedicated, honest and exemplary servant whose leadership would be deeply missed within the National Police Service.

Opicho was in charge of the SGB and VIP Protection Unit, a specialised wing of the Administration Police Service responsible for safeguarding vital national infrastructure, key dignitaries and judicial officers.

He previously served as the pioneer commandant of the Judiciary Police Unit, where he played a central role in establishing security arrangements for judges, court staff and Judiciary premises across the country.

Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome said Opicho “occupies a special place in the institutional history of the Judiciary”.

In a message of condolence, Justice Koome said he was the founding head of the Judiciary Police Unit, which was established in 2021 to provide a dedicated framework for the security of Judiciary personnel, court users and judicial premises.

“Entrusted with the responsibility of leading a newly established unit, he helped lay its institutional foundations and contributed to the development of a more coordinated and responsive approach to the security needs of the Judiciary,” she said.

The Chief Justice described Opicho as a distinguished police officer who devoted many years to public service and to the protection of institutions and the people who served within them.

“We shall remember him for his commitment to duty, his professionalism and the contribution he made to strengthening the security architecture of the Judiciary,” Koome said.

Opicho's career also brought him into the spotlight during the 2024 Gen Z protests, when he contacted the bodyguard and driver of High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi to establish the judge's whereabouts.

The inquiries attracted legal and public scrutiny, with Opicho later offering a formal apology to Justice Mugambi. He explained that his actions were driven by security concerns after the fatal shooting of a magistrate at Makadara Law Courts.

Opicho maintained that his intention was to ensure the judge's safety, citing his long-standing ties to the Judiciary.

He was later promoted to Senior Assistant Inspector General and appointed to lead the VIP protection unit, a position he held until his death.

Justice Koome extended condolences to Opicho's family, friends, colleagues, the Inspector General of Police and the entire National Police Service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him,” she said.