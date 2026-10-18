Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Short read · 1 min read
The number of cases filed in Kenyan courts rose from 402,243 in the 2017/2018 financial year to 516,121 in 2023/2024.
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Here's a full breakdown of the cases.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section