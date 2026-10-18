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Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor

Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.

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Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor (2017/18-2023/24
Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor (2017/18-2023/24) — PHOTO/RG

The number of cases filed in Kenyan courts rose from 402,243 in the 2017/2018 financial year to 516,121 in 2023/2024.

Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.

Here's a full breakdown of the cases.

Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor (2017/18-2023/24
Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor (2017/18-2023/24) — PHOTO/RG

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