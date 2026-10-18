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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Judiciary

LSK's Wycliffe Oyoo urges judges facing investigations to step aside
Exclusives

LSK's Wycliffe Oyoo urges judges facing investigations to step aside

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday,Oyoo criticised judicial officers who secured conservatory orders blocking investigations by agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), arguing that the practice undermined public confidence in the administration of justice.

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CJ Koome suspends magistrate arrested over Sh150,000 bribery allegations
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome suspends magistrate arrested over Sh150,000 bribery allegations

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Justice Koome said the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had commenced administrative and disciplinary processes against Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi of Kangema Law Courts following his arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

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