Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
While passing her condolences on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome said Opicho “occupies a special place in the institutional history of the Judiciary”.
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Justice Ouko said simply pointing to breaches of electoral law is not enough to persuade the court to overturn a presidential result. Petitioners must demonstrate that the problems were so widespread and serious that, when considered together, they undermined the integrity of the election.
The judiciary recorded the highest combined rating of respondents who said they had “a lot” or “some” trust, at 36%. It was followed by county government leadership at 31% and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at 30%
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.
Kibor will take charge of the commission's technical and shared services functions, providing strategic leadership and oversight as the JSC works to strengthen its institutional operations and support the administration of justice
The new stations according to Chief Justice Martha Koome will be attached to different High Courts for supervision. Kegonga Magistrates’ Court will be supervised by the Migori High Court, while Emuhaya Magistrates’ Court will fall under the Vihiga High Court.
The President said the proposed handover was aimed at returning Amboseli to the people of Kajiado County, insisting that his administration would overcome the legal hurdles facing the plan
In a statement issued on Saturday, August 29, 2026, Muturi said the Judiciary had relied on special arrangements during the previous three General Elections to speed up the determination of election-related cases.
Speaking at his home in Ainamoi, Kericho County, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, the Senator said the practice has left police officers frustrated and made it difficult for security agencies to deal with people involved in political violence
Speaking during a forum marking 16 years of the 2010 Constitution on Thursday, Koome said Kenyans had confidence in the Judiciary, demonstrated by their decision to bring disputes before the courts.
In a statement marking Katiba Day on Thursday, Maraga said the Constitution was the product of years of struggle and sacrifice by Kenyans and should not be taken for granted.
Kindiki said Kenya's constitutional identity recognises the country's cultural, ethnic, racial and religious diversity while requiring citizens to remain united as one sovereign nation
Irungu Nyakera also questioned why citizens have struggled to exercise the constitutional power to recall non-performing MPs, while backing implementation of the National Dialogue Committee report, including proposals on political offices, electoral reforms, inclusivity and the two-thirds gender rule
Murkomen also criticised the United Opposition and the Linda Mwananchi faction, accusing them of lacking a clear programme for governing the country.
His death was confirmed by former Machakos Senator and Parliamentary Service Commission Commissioner Johnson Muthama, who described the former judge as a close family friend.
Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya, who serves as secretary to both the JSC and JLT, said the changes are based on the need to protect the independence of the Judiciary while ensuring that it remains answerable to the public.
The agency said Tuesday that it would not allow criminal investigations or cases involving the deaths of public figures to be turned into political talking points, dismissing what it described as unsubstantiated allegations about its work.
Government Spokesperson explained that while many policies originate within the Executive, they must pass through Parliament and may also be challenged or interpreted by the courts before they are fully implemented.
Sakaja explained that the recruitment process had to start afresh after the Assembly rejected the first nominee, forcing the county government to form a new selection panel and conduct another competitive hiring process before identifying a new candidate.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DPP said the decision followed an independent review of an inquiry file submitted by the anti-graft agency detailing allegations of bribery against the two public officers.
CJ Koome noted that the National Council on the Administration of Justice has continued building the capacity of institutions involved in the administration of justice through stronger dispute resolution systems, protection of judicial independence and increased public awareness.
Murkomen said the fight against crime requires all State institutions to work together, urging the Judiciary to support efforts to prosecute suspects accused of looting, setting property on fire and destroying businesses during demonstrations.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday,Oyoo criticised judicial officers who secured conservatory orders blocking investigations by agencies such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), arguing that the practice undermined public confidence in the administration of justice.
Kanjama said the society is gathering reports from affected advocates and will review the cases before deciding on the next course of action against judicial officers accused of interfering with the boycott.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Justice Koome said the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had commenced administrative and disciplinary processes against Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi of Kangema Law Courts following his arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
According to EACC, the operation was launched after a businessman from Murang'a lodged a complaint with the commission. The businessman had been convicted on July 2, 2026, in a criminal case involving obtaining money by false pretences and was scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.
In a statement issued on Monday, Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo said the institution did not consider the proposed boycott an appropriate response to the concerns raised by lawyers, warning that the action would primarily harm litigants and other court users awaiting the hearing and determination of their cases.