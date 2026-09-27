CJ Koome appoints new chairpersons, members to six specialised tribunals

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed new chairpersons and members to six specialised tribunals dealing with competition, energy, industrial property, standards, micro and small enterprises and retirement benefits.

The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.

John Joseph Wamwara has been appointed chairperson of the Standards Tribunal for three years, effective September 2,2026.

Valentine Mwende Mulwa will chair the Competition Tribunal for five years, while Doris Kinya Mwirigi has been appointed chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Tribunal for four years.

Pauline Mudeshi Muhanda will serve as chairperson of the Industrial Property Tribunal for three years.

The appointments were gazetted through Notices Nos. 15271 to 15280, dated September 22 and 23, 2026.

The notices said the appointments were made by the JSC in exercise of powers conferred by Article 172 (1) (b) (i) and (c) of the Constitution and the respective tribunal laws.

In the Competition Tribunal, Dorine Kalii David has been appointed as a member for five years, effective September 4,2026.

The JSC also re-appointed Hillary Marrirmoi and Raymond Nyamweya as members of the tribunal for three years, effective June 5,2026.

For the Energy and Petroleum Tribunal, Cynthia Opakas Andiabutswa, Yasmin Shariff Abdulkadir and Lawrence Otieno Atonga have been appointed members for three years from September 4,2026.

The Industrial Property Tribunal will have Kush Bowry and Catherine Waithira Karanja as members for three years, also effective September 4.

The JSC appointed four members to the Micro and Small Enterprises Tribunal for five years.

They are Duncan Mwiti Kinyua, Joan Jeptepkeny Korir, Faith Kanana Kaithia and Steffi Annette Akinyi Okallo.

Two members were also appointed to the Retirement Benefits Appeals Tribunal.

Linus Oyimba Makhulo and Susy Ekesa Rauto will serve for three years from 4 September 2026.

The Gazette notices were signed by Martha Koome in her capacity as Chief Justice and Chairperson of the JSC.

The notices formally set out the terms and effective dates for the appointments and reappointments across the specialised tribunals.

The appointments come as the tribunals continue to provide specialised forums for resolving disputes in areas including competition, energy and petroleum, industrial property, standards, small enterprises and retirement benefits.

The JSC's appointments cover both chairperson and membership positions, with terms ranging from three to five years depending on the tribunal and the applicable legislation.