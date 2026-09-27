CJ Koome appoints new chairpersons, members to six specialised tribunals
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society
The new stations according to Chief Justice Martha Koome will be attached to different High Courts for supervision. Kegonga Magistrates’ Court will be supervised by the Migori High Court, while Emuhaya Magistrates’ Court will fall under the Vihiga High Court.
CJ Koome noted that the National Council on the Administration of Justice has continued building the capacity of institutions involved in the administration of justice through stronger dispute resolution systems, protection of judicial independence and increased public awareness.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Justice Koome said the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had commenced administrative and disciplinary processes against Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi of Kangema Law Courts following his arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
Speaking during Justice Gatembu's installation as President of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, Koome said the judiciary had made significant strides in expanding access to appellate justice but warned that the growing backlog of cases remained one of its biggest challenges.
Chief Justice Martha Koome, said the nominations followed the conclusion of a rigorous and transparent recruitment process that attracted hundreds of applicants.
The petition has been filed by Captain J N Wafubwa, who claims the Chief Justice has failed in her duty to protect the integrity of the judicial system. He alleges that instead of ensuring open and transparent court operations, she has used her authority to block processes and frustrate the conclusion of certain legal matters.
The appointments, contained in Gazette Notices dated October 10 and 19, 2025, target corruption, land, and labour disputes, areas that have recorded some of the highest case backlogs in the courts.
At the centre of the complaint is Koome’s decision to assign Justices Lawrence Mugambi and Bahati Mwamuye to the three-judge bench hearing the petition.