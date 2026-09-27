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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Chief Justice

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award

Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society

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CJ Koome suspends magistrate arrested over Sh150,000 bribery allegations
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome suspends magistrate arrested over Sh150,000 bribery allegations

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chief Justice Koome said the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had commenced administrative and disciplinary processes against Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi of Kangema Law Courts following his arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

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Petition targets CJ Koome over delays and alleged abuse of office
News

Petition targets CJ Koome over delays and alleged abuse of office

The petition has been filed by Captain J N Wafubwa, who claims the Chief Justice has failed in her duty to protect the integrity of the judicial system. He alleges that instead of ensuring open and transparent court operations, she has used her authority to block processes and frustrate the conclusion of certain legal matters.

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