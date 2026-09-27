CJ Koome appoints new chairpersons, members to six specialised tribunals
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Odhiambo Ramogi said he was “very uncomfortable” with the idea of greater government involvement in pensioners’ money, arguing that retirement savings should not be exposed to investments driven by political considerations.
Justice Bahati Mwamuye, in a judgment delivered on Monday, September 21, 2026, declared Sections 4(1), 4(2), 4(3) and the entirety of Section 6 of the Act unconstitutional, null and void.
Represented by lead petitioner Peter Makara, the officers said they were originally teachers employed by TSC on permanent and pensionable terms before being appointed as ECDE programme officers under the Ministry of Education. Their functions were later transferred to county governments as part of devolution.
TSC told senators that budget shortfalls are affecting the timing of acting compensation, teacher recruitment and promotions, as lawmakers raised concerns about teacher welfare, succession planning and retirement benefits.
CPF Group is proposing that the National Treasury issue the bond on behalf of all the 47 county governments. Under the arrangement, pension schemes would receive the outstanding money immediately, while counties would repay the debt over an agreed period.
Under the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, Uhuru Kenyatta receives a monthly pension of about Sh1.1 million, which is 80 per cent of the salary of the sitting President, currently Sh1.44 million.
ubilee Secretary General Moitalelel Ole Kenta said the government should concentrate on delivering solutions to citizens instead of engaging in political blame games
In a motion presented to the Thirteenth Parliament (Fourth Session) on May 4,2026, Senator Cherarkey argues that the law is intended to preserve the dignity and neutrality of retired heads of state.
KRA explained that the tax exemption applies to both employees and employers and is intended to ease the financial load on retirees and other beneficiaries