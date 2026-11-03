Ruto mourns Kihara as accomplished lawyer who transformed Judicial training

President William Ruto has mourned former Attorney-General and retired Court of Appeal President Paul Kihara Kariuki, describing him as an accomplished jurist whose contribution to Kenya's legal and judicial institutions shaped the country's administration of justice.

In a condolence message issued following Kihara's death on Tuesday, Ruto paid tribute to the former head of the Judiciary's appellate court, highlighting his distinguished public service and contribution to the training and professional development of judicial officers.

The President said Kihara's legacy would be remembered through the institutions he helped strengthen and his service to the country in several senior legal positions.

Kihara's legal career spanned more than four decades, during which he served in private legal practice, legal education, the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Office of the Attorney-General.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1978 after obtaining a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a postgraduate diploma in law from the Kenya School of Law.

Before joining the Judiciary, he practised law at several Nairobi-based legal firms, including Hamilton Harrison and Mathews Advocates and Ndungu Njoroge and Kwach Advocates.

In 2003, he was appointed Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya School of Law, the institution responsible for professional legal training in the country. In the same year, he was appointed a judge of the High Court, where he served in the civil and commercial divisions.

One of his significant contributions to the Judiciary came between 2009 and 2013, when he served as the first Director of the Judiciary Training Institute.

During his tenure, he helped establish the institute's operational structures and professional development programmes for judges, magistrates and other judicial officers.

He subsequently joined the Court of Appeal, becoming its president in 2013. He was the first judge elected by his colleagues to head the court under the 2010 Constitution.

As president, he championed reforms aimed at improving access to appellate justice, including the decentralisation of Court of Appeal services to Malindi, Kisumu and Nyeri.

His tenure also saw the development of a strategic blueprint for transforming the appellate court, which contributed to the Court of Appeal Bill and the institution's strategic plan.

In March 2018, Kihara was appointed Kenya's seventh Attorney-General, succeeding Prof Githu Muigai, who had resigned. He served as the government's principal legal adviser until October 2022, when former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi took over the position.

His appointment brought to the Office of the Attorney-General a wealth of experience from both the legal profession and the Judiciary.

Beyond public service, Kihara maintained professional associations with the Law Society of Kenya, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association and the International Bar Association. He also served as an honorary legal adviser to the Anglican Church of Kenya.

In his message, Ruto said the former Attorney-General had made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya's legal and judicial institutions.

“We shall remember Justice Kihara as an accomplished jurist and dedicated public servant, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions.

“His distinguished service included his role as the founding director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped shape the professional development of Kenya's judicial officers,” the President said.

Ruto extended his condolences to Kihara's family, friends and former colleagues, saying the country stood with them as they mourned his death.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We stand with them in mourning this great loss and honouring a life of distinguished service to our nation.

“May the Almighty God grant his family strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time,” he added.

Kihara's death marks the loss of a former senior state official whose career placed him at the centre of Kenya's legal education, judicial administration and government legal affairs.

His service across different arms of the justice system left him with a significant role in the development of the country's legal institutions.