Ruto woos Russian investors as Kenya targets Sh5.16 trillion for infrastructure

President William Ruto has called on Russian investors to establish industries in Kenya, urging them to move beyond trade in raw materials and manufactured goods towards partnerships that create jobs, transfer technology and expand production.

Speaking at the Russia-Kenya Business Roundtable in Moscow on Wednesday, Ruto said Kenya was seeking capital and industrial expertise to accelerate economic transformation, with investment opportunities spanning energy, mining, fertiliser production, agriculture, transport and manufacturing.

“The purpose of this Roundtable is to translate the goodwill between our countries into tangible commercial outcomes. We want partnerships measured not simply by agreements signed, but by projects implemented, industries established and jobs created,” Ruto said.

The President stated that Kenya intended to use its resources, skilled workforce and access to African markets to attract investment capable of strengthening domestic manufacturing and expanding the country's productive capacity.

He explained that bilateral trade between Kenya and Russia stood at approximately Sh49.02 billion in 2025, with Kenyan exports accounting for Sh6.708 billion and Russian imports totalling Sh42.57 billion.

Kenya's exports to Russia mainly comprised tea, coffee, flowers, fruits and vegetables, while imports included wheat, fertilisers, iron and steel products. Russian investment in Kenya was estimated at Sh2.838 billion.

President William Ruto, accompanied by Kenyan and Russian delegations, attends the Third Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow, Russia, on October 28, 2026. — PCS

The President explained that the figures demonstrated the need to reshape economic relations by increasing local processing and manufacturing rather than relying predominantly on the exchange of raw materials for finished products.

“For too long, Africa’s engagement with the global economy has been defined by the export of raw materials and the importation of manufactured goods, with much of the value, industry and employment created elsewhere,” he said.

He added that Kenya and other African countries were pursuing partnerships based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and shared prosperity, with greater emphasis on technology transfer, skills development and local industrial capacity.

The Head of State invited Russian companies to combine their capital, technology and industrial expertise with Kenya's natural resources, workforce and regional market access.

He stated further that Kenya was mobilising Sh5.16 trillion for infrastructure development over the next decade, with opportunities for private investors through the proposed National Infrastructure Fund.

He cited Kenya's population of 55 million, gross domestic product of Sh17.544 trillion and economic growth of 5.3 per cent in 2025 as factors supporting its investment appeal.

He further added that the government was pursuing an economic transformation programme covering agriculture, industrialisation, infrastructure, healthcare and the digital economy.

He also highlighted Kenya's energy mix, saying 93 per cent of electricity was generated from renewable sources. Opportunities included geothermal development, green hydrogen, electric mobility and energy infrastructure to support industrial growth.

In agriculture, he said investment in irrigation, mechanisation, affordable inputs and agro-processing could be strengthened through Russian expertise in fertiliser manufacturing and agricultural machinery.

Kenya was also seeking investment in mining, mineral processing, heavy engineering and manufacturing to ensure more value was created locally.

The President also explained that Kenya's youthful population and digital infrastructure offered additional advantages to investors seeking access to regional markets.

He noted that nearly eight in every 10 Kenyans were below 35, while almost 85 per cent of adults were financially included. Mobile money transactions exceeded Sh58.05 trillion in 2025, according to his address.

The President also highlighted Kenya's six submarine fibre-optic cables and a government programme to deploy 100,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure nationwide.

Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, Ruto said businesses investing in Kenya could access a continental market of 1.5 billion people, with an estimated economic value of Sh477.3 trillion.

“Our proposition is straightforward: Invest in Kenya, manufacture in Kenya, and serve Africa and the world from Kenya.”

The government was also strengthening investor facilitation through Invest Kenya and its Investment One-Stop Centre to streamline approvals and support projects from identification through implementation.

The President urged Russian businesses to identify specific investment opportunities, partner with Kenyan enterprises and develop commercially viable projects with clear timelines.

He maintained that the success of the partnership should be judged by the industries established, jobs created and economic benefits delivered rather than the number of agreements signed.

“Kenya is open for business. We are ready for investment, ready for partnership and determined to turn our shared economic potential into lasting prosperity,” Ruto said.