Ruto embarks on four-day Ukambani tour to launch roads, housing and water projects

President William Ruto will begin a four-day development tour of Ukambani on Saturday, where he is expected to launch and inspect infrastructure projects targeting roads, affordable housing, water supply, electricity connectivity, and land ownership.

The tour, running from October 24 to 27, will cover Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties, as the government seeks to expand public services and accelerate infrastructure development in the region.

According to the Presidential Communication Service (PCS), the President will begin his tour in Mbiuni, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, where he will inspect the ongoing construction of a sports academy and commission the Mwala Cluster Water Projects.

The water projects are expected to address persistent shortages affecting communities in the Lower Eastern region.

Ruto will then travel to Kako in Mbooni, Makueni County, to launch the Wote-Kako-Ngoluni Road, which is intended to improve transport and access to markets for farmers and traders.

He will also issue title deeds to Ilima residents as part of government efforts to address longstanding land ownership disputes and challenges affecting squatters.

In Kaiti Constituency, Makueni County, the President will launch the Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia Road and commission the Kyambeke-Kikoko Road. He will also launch the Kwa Vonza-Kanyangi-Chandula Road in Kitui Rural, Kitui County.

On Sunday, Ruto will be in Kitui Town, where he will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitui Campus and inspect the Kwa Ngendu Affordable Housing Project.

He will also flag off the Last Mile electricity connectivity programme and commission the Kitui-Wote Power Sub-Station.

The two electricity initiatives aim to strengthen power supply and expand access to electricity in Kitui and Makueni counties, benefiting households, businesses, and public institutions.

The tour will continue on Monday in parts of Kitui and Makueni counties.

In Kora, Mwingi North, Ruto will inspect the Tseikuru Affordable Housing Project, launch the Twimiwa-Tseikuru-Usweni Road and issue title deeds to residents.

In Kathekani, Kibwezi East, he will commission Kathekani Senior Secondary School, constructed by Kenya Railways, before flagging off additional last-mile electricity connectivity projects.

The President will also launch the Machinery-Kyumani-Tuberie Road at the Machinery Market in Kibwezi East before heading to Kitui West to break ground on the Kabati Affordable Housing Project.

On Tuesday, the final day of the tour, Ruto will visit Ngaie in Mwingi North, where he will break ground for a clinker cement factory in the coal-rich Mui Basin.

The proposed investment is expected to create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activity in the area.

He will subsequently travel to Kithyoko in Masinga, Machakos County, to flag off a last-mile electricity connectivity project and launch the Kagonde-Masinga-Kithyoko Road.

The tour will conclude in Matuu, Yatta Constituency, with the launch of the Matuu-Kyasioni-Katangi Road.

The visit comes as the government pursues its infrastructure development agenda, focusing on improving connectivity, expanding access to essential services, and creating economic opportunities across the country.

Ruto has repeatedly maintained that his administration is committed to equitable development, arguing that all regions and communities should benefit from public investment.

The four-day tour is expected to place the government's development priorities in Ukambani under renewed public scrutiny, particularly regarding project implementation, service delivery and the impact of the investments on local communities.