Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed joins Kenya’s Mashujaa day celebrations in Eldoret

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined President William Ruto and other national and regional leaders at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as Kenya marked its 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations, bringing a regional focus to a national event dedicated to honouring the people who have shaped the country’s history and development.

Abiy, who served as the chief guest at the celebrations, arrived at the stadium shortly before Ruto, with his attendance highlighting the close diplomatic ties between Kenya and Ethiopia and their shared interests in security, trade, infrastructure and economic growth.

The annual event recognises Kenyans whose efforts and sacrifices have contributed to the country’s progress, from those who fought against colonial rule to individuals making a difference in public service, sports, business, education and community development.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora”, which focuses on security, sports and economic development. Eldoret is hosting the national event in partnership with Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties, placing the North Rift region at the centre of one of the country’s major national celebrations.

Abiy’s presence adds a diplomatic dimension to the occasion, offering Kenya and Ethiopia an opportunity to reaffirm their relationship as neighbouring countries working to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The two governments have pursued joint initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties, improving regional security and supporting development.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister’s visit also comes amid continued efforts by Nairobi and Addis Ababa to build on agreements reached during previous high-level engagements and strengthen cooperation in areas that affect both countries.

In February 2024, Ruto and Abiy signed seven memoranda of understanding during the Ethiopian leader’s state visit to Kenya. The agreements covered several areas, including energy, tourism, culture, the blue economy and public service capacity building.

The agreements provided a framework for expanding cooperation between the two countries, with both governments seeking to create more opportunities for collaboration across different sectors.

Kenya and Ethiopia have also pursued cross-border trade and infrastructure initiatives intended to improve connectivity and support economic activity among communities living along their shared border. Such cooperation forms part of broader efforts to strengthen economic links and address challenges affecting the region.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto together with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at State Lodge, Eldoret, ahead of the 63rd Mashujaa Celebrations on October 20, 2026 — PCS

Defence and regional security have also featured in their bilateral relationship. In February 2026, the two countries held the inaugural meeting of their Joint Defence Committee in Nairobi, following the signing of a defence cooperation agreement the previous year.

The framework is intended to improve coordination on defence matters and strengthen collaboration on security issues affecting the two neighbours. Both countries have an interest in promoting stability across the Horn of Africa, a region facing security threats and economic pressures that require cooperation among governments.

Abiy’s participation in the Mashujaa Day celebrations therefore brings Kenya’s national commemoration together with its wider regional partnerships, as the country welcomes the leader of a neighbouring state to an event focused on the sacrifices, achievements and contributions of its people.

The History and Significance of Mashujaa Day

Mashujaa Day is observed every October 20 and traces its origins to Kenya’s struggle for independence. Before the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, the date was known as Kenyatta Day in memory of the arrest of independence leader Jomo Kenyatta and other nationalist figures on October 20, 1952, during the colonial government’s crackdown on the independence movement.

The holiday was renamed Mashujaa Day under the 2010 Constitution to broaden the scope of the commemoration beyond a single political figure and recognise the contributions of Kenyans from different backgrounds and walks of life.

Today, the occasion honours freedom fighters who resisted colonial rule, alongside citizens whose work has advanced the country in public service, education, healthcare, sports, business and social development.

The annual celebrations provide an opportunity to recognise individuals whose efforts have helped shape Kenya and reflect on the sacrifices, values and responsibilities associated with building the nation.

This year’s focus on security, sports and economic development draws attention to three areas considered important to the country’s progress. Hosting the celebrations in Eldoret also brings the wider North Rift region into the national spotlight, as Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties join in organising the event.

As leaders and other dignitaries gather at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, the celebrations serve both as a tribute to Kenyans who have contributed to the nation’s development and as a platform for highlighting the country’s priorities and relationships with its neighbours.

Abiy’s attendance places Kenya-Ethiopia relations within that broader picture, reflecting ongoing efforts by the two countries to deepen diplomatic engagement, strengthen security cooperation and expand economic partnerships as Kenya marks another Mashujaa Day.