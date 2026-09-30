Dangote Lamu refinery to expand regional fuel options, Abiy says
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
Speaking through the Ethiopian Army’s media outlet, Birhanu said Ethiopia’s adversaries had changed their approach, turning to financial support and intelligence operations to fuel internal conflict and interfere with the country’s development.
The Prosperity Party, which won 438 of the 501 contested seats, will form the new government with Abiy set to be sworn in for another term at the beginning of October. It is a boon for Abiy's supporters, who believe he will continue with the economic gains he has overseen.
Relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea have often been tense. Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for ending a decades-long border dispute with Eritrea, and the countries appeared allied during the Tigray war.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the new airport, to be developed alongside Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, will anchor Ethiopia’s multi-airport strategy as Bole nears its expanded capacity of 25 million passengers annually.
However, analysts remain cautious, noting that the region’s stability will depend largely on Tadesse’s ability to navigate the complex dynamics between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and the Tigray leadership.