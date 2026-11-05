Ethiopia expels six Sudanese diplomats as row over RSF support deepens

Ethiopia has ordered six Sudanese diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, deepening an already strained relationship between the neighbouring nations as accusations of supporting armed groups in each other's territories threaten to draw the two countries into a wider regional conflict.

The decision, announced by a senior Ethiopian official on Wednesday, November 5, 2026, comes amid growing disagreements over Sudan's civil war and renewed fighting involving rebels in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

The diplomatic fallout follows accusations by Sudan that Ethiopia is providing support to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been fighting Sudan's national army since April 2023. Ethiopia, on the other hand, has accused Sudan of supporting rebel groups operating in Tigray, with both countries rejecting the claims made against them.

The latest developments have raised concerns that the separate conflicts in the two countries could become linked, potentially triggering a wider confrontation in the Horn of Africa.

According to the Ethiopian official, the six Sudanese diplomats were attached to the Sudanese consulate in Assosa, a town near the two countries' border. They were given 48 hours to leave Ethiopia.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the diplomatic matter, did not disclose the reason behind the expulsion.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister's office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the development.

The latest diplomatic action comes days after Sudan announced that it had formally complained about Ethiopia to the United Nations Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council.

On Sunday, Sudan accused Ethiopia of allowing RSF fighters to use its territory as a launch point for suicide drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure inside Sudan.

The allegations have further strained relations between the two governments, with Sudan maintaining that Ethiopia is interfering in its internal conflict by allegedly offering support to the paramilitary group.

Addis Ababa has repeatedly denied backing the RSF in the Sudanese civil war, which erupted in April 2023 and has since caused widespread destruction, displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis.

According to United Nations figures, more than 14 million people have been displaced by the fighting, making it one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies.

At the same time, Ethiopia has accused Sudan, Egypt and Eritrea of supporting Tigrayan rebels who launched an offensive against government forces in September.

The Ethiopian government has linked the three countries to alleged backing of the armed groups, although all have denied the accusations.

The growing exchange of allegations has placed additional pressure on relations between the neighbouring countries, with fears that continued interference claims could worsen insecurity across the region.

Despite the rising tensions, Sudan has indicated that it is not seeking an open military confrontation with Ethiopia.

Amjad Farid, a political and foreign affairs adviser to Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, said the government remained prepared to protect its territory while pursuing efforts to prevent the dispute from escalating into a full-scale war.

"The Sudanese government remains committed to its right to defend its territory. Nevertheless, it is making every possible effort to avoid an open war with Ethiopia," Farid said.