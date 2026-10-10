Ethiopia threatens self-defence as Eritrea faces invasion accusations
In a letter dated 8 October, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrean forces of advancing as far as 60km (37 miles) into Tigray.
In a letter dated 8 October, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrean forces of advancing as far as 60km (37 miles) into Tigray.
The continental body also stressed its opposition to interference in the internal affairs of member states.
The refinery is designed to handle up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day and is expected to be completed in 2030.
In its latest report, Protection Eroded: The Human Cost of Underfunding, released on September 29, UNHCR said funding available for its work had dropped from $5.178 billion in 2024 to $3.932 billion in 2025 even as humanitarian needs remained high.
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
Speaking through the Ethiopian Army’s media outlet, Birhanu said Ethiopia’s adversaries had changed their approach, turning to financial support and intelligence operations to fuel internal conflict and interfere with the country’s development.
The 120-kilometre pipeline will connect Djibouti’s Damerjog port to a fuel distribution facility in Dewele, Ethiopia, and will include storage capacity of about 400 million litres.
The Kenyan marathoner received the honour alongside Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha, with Sawe describing the recognition as an unexpected moment that left him humbled by the achievement.
The alliance brings together the Fano militia in Amhara, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and four other smaller groupings in a coalition named Alliance for Survival.
Data from the UNHCR Economic Survey 2026 shows that the displaced population from Somalia increased from 288,648 in 2022 to 470,148 by May 31, 2026
Jepchirchir dominated the women’s race, clocking 2:18:31 to finish nearly four minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai. Ethiopia’s Shure Demise Ware was third.
The Ashenda festival was due to culminate in a large event at a stadium in Mekelle on Saturday, where girls and young women were expected to gather in colourful traditional outfits to celebrate the occasion.
AGRA Country Director for Ethiopia Yihenew Zewdie said the country’s green development initiatives, including tree planting, renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture, were helping conserve natural resources, restore degraded landscapes and strengthen resilience to climate change
Data released by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) shows Kenya exported 692,000 kilogrammes of miraa between January and March, compared to 795,668 kilogrammes during the same period last year. The drop in export volumes reduced earnings to Sh3.09 billion from Sh3.56 billion, representing a loss of about Sh470 million.
The Prosperity Party, which won 438 of the 501 contested seats, will form the new government with Abiy set to be sworn in for another term at the beginning of October. It is a boon for Abiy's supporters, who believe he will continue with the economic gains he has overseen.
The initiatives aim to improve healthcare access, connectivity, housing supply, and regional trade links, while supporting jobs and long-term economic development in northern Kenya
Official election results are expected to be announced by June 11.
Speaking upon his arrival in Addis Ababa on Saturday, Uhuru said the election carries importance beyond Ethiopia's borders because of the country's role within the African continent.
The National Election Board of Ethiopia (said voting will not be conducted in eight of the 138 electoral districts in the northwestern Amhara region due to what it described as "unfavorable conditions" amid clashes between militia groups and the army.
During its tenure, Ethiopia will oversee discussions covering a wide range of issues linked to peace and security across Africa. These include matters tied to specific countries as well as broader themes that affect stability, conflict prevention, and peace efforts on the continent.
The disaster comes as East Africa experiences a surge of extreme weather, with floods also affecting parts of neighbouring Kenya. Meteorologists have linked the intensifying storms to climate change.
CS Duale said both countries, as signatories to the International Health Regulations (2005) and partners within the Africa CDC framework, will establish formal mechanisms to address public health threats affecting both sides of the border.
According to ICPAC, there is a 45 per cent chance of wetter-than-normal rainfall across much of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, central and western Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, northern Somalia, and Djibouti.
In a letter shared on social media by the White House, Trump offered his personal mediation to “responsibly resolve the question of 'The Nile Water Sharing' once and for all.” Trump praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, highlighting his role as an ally and noting his contribution in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza.
The accusation comes at a delicate moment in Horn of Africa politics. Although Eritrean forces supported the Ethiopian government during the Tigray conflict from 2020 to 2022, relations deteriorated after Eritrea was excluded from the peace agreement that ended the northern Ethiopia civil war in 2022.
Carrefour will enteAs part of the deal, Carrefour will work closely with Midroc teams to transform the full Queens Supermarket network into Carrefour-branded stores. The partnership also includes a long-term plan aimed at steady growth and wider reach in the Ethiopian retail sector.
The National Bank of Ethiopia’s (NBE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted that headline inflation stood at 10.9 percent in November 2025, continuing a downward trend toward the central bank’s goal of single-digit inflation.
Authorities cited persistent regulatory violations, financial irregularities and threats to national security as the driving reasons for the unprecedented crackdown.
Safaricom first entered Ethiopia in 2022, with Standard Bank acting as both advisor and financier. Since then, the telecom firm has invested $2.27 billion (Sh292.77 billion) in telecom and digital financial infrastructure across the country.
The bank served as the sole arranger, lender, and facility agent for the term facility, also providing advisory services to ensure the funding meets Safaricom’s specific operational and market needs.