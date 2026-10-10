Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ethiopia

Seven Ethiopian rebel groups form new alliance
Global Affairs

Seven Ethiopian rebel groups form new alliance

The alliance brings together the Fano militia in Amhara, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and four other smaller groupings in a coalition named Alliance for Survival.

By
Kenya, Ethiopia strengthen cross-border health security
Health and Wellness

Kenya, Ethiopia strengthen cross-border health security

CS Duale said both countries, as signatories to the International Health Regulations (2005) and partners within the Africa CDC framework, will establish formal mechanisms to address public health threats affecting both sides of the border.

By
Trump offers to resume US mediation in Nile water dispute
Global Affairs

Trump offers to resume US mediation in Nile water dispute

In a letter shared on social media by the White House, Trump offered his personal mediation to “responsibly resolve the question of 'The Nile Water Sharing' once and for all.” Trump praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, highlighting his role as an ally and noting his contribution in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza.

By
Ethiopia intercepts ammunition allegedly sent by Eritrea to rebels
Global Affairs

Ethiopia intercepts ammunition allegedly sent by Eritrea to rebels

The accusation comes at a delicate moment in Horn of Africa politics. Although Eritrean forces supported the Ethiopian government during the Tigray conflict from 2020 to 2022, relations deteriorated after Eritrea was excluded from the peace agreement that ended the northern Ethiopia civil war in 2022.

By
Carrefour to enter Ethiopian market through Midroc partnership
Business

Carrefour to enter Ethiopian market through Midroc partnership

Carrefour will enteAs part of the deal, Carrefour will work closely with Midroc teams to transform the full Queens Supermarket network into Carrefour-branded stores. The partnership also includes a long-term plan aimed at steady growth and wider reach in the Ethiopian retail sector.

By