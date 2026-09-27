Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon, as Assefa misses out on world record

Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the men's Berlin Marathon on Sunday, though compatriot Tigst Assefa's women's world-record bid ended in tears after an injury in the final kilometers.

Assefa was well on course to beat Ruth Chepngetich's world record of 2:09:56 from Chicago in 2024, but the 29-year-old suffered a leg injury before reaching the Brandenburg Gate and limped over the finish line in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 4 seconds.

The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.

Gemechu Dida Diriba of Ethiopia was second, 28 seconds behind, followed by Gabriel Gerald Geay of Tanzania.

World record holder Sabastian Sawe was unable to take part because of an injury, but he was a guest of honor at the event.

Start times were brought forward Sunday because of high temperatures in last year's marathon. Conditions were almost perfect with autumn sunshine and little wind, though it was still warm.