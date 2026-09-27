Sports
Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon, as Assefa misses out on world record
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe thanked Kenyans at State House after winning the London Marathon and breaking the world record. He said the victory reflected national pride and cited improved sports facilities supporting elite performance.
President William Ruto hosted marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House and awarded him Sh8 million after his London Marathon world record of 1:59:30. Ruto also outlined revised rewards for medalists and athletes’ allowances.