Sports
Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon, as Assefa misses out on world record
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
Sawe had been expected to return to the German capital in search of another strong performance after a historic season that saw him become the first athlete to officially complete a marathon in less than two hours.
Sawe finished in 2hr 02min 16sec, 11 seconds slower than his personal best set in Valencia in 2024.
Running just his third marathon on Sunday, the 29-year-old pledged to carry the torch passed on from Kipchoge and Kiptum.