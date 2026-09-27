Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon, as Assefa misses out on world record
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
The Kenyan marathoner received the honour alongside Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha, with Sawe describing the recognition as an unexpected moment that left him humbled by the achievement.
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich, with World Athletics expected to announce the successful host city in September
In a statement released on Thursday, the global athletics governing body announced that it had ratified eight records set in 2026.
Competing at the ninth leg of the 2026 Diamond League, the Novuna Athletics Meeting at the London Stadium, the Kenyan crossed the finish line in 1:43.30, extending his wait for a first Diamond League victory over the two-lap distance this season.
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
The Kenyan crossed the finish line well clear of Ethiopia's Baweke Aleshign, who finished second in 8:23.81. Ethiopia's Getachew Senayet followed in third after posting 8:24.02. Faith Kipyegon was the next Kenyan across the line, finishing fourth in 8:24.21 in a race that featured some of the world's strongest distance runners.
The race remained competitive throughout, with Britain's Jake Wightman staying close to Wanyonyi before the Kenyan pulled away in the closing metres. Wightman finished second in 2:12.77, a performance that places him fourth on the all-time list.
Kipkorir's next outing is the 2026 Africa Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for May 12-17 in Accra, Ghana.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki highlighted the complementary strengths of both countries. The agreement was signed in Kingston at the Jamaica Pegasus alongside JOA President Christopher Samuda, formalising a partnership aimed at strengthening athletic excellence, knowledge exchange, and cultural ties between the two nations.
The triple Olympic champion and four-time world 1500m titleholder announced herself in the 10km ranks with a commanding run that left the principality buzzing.
At last year’s Barcelona Half Marathon, Kiplimo produced a display of speed that left spectators breathless.
World Athletics has ratified Phanuel Koech’s 3:27.72 1500m from the 2025 Meeting de Paris, confirming the Kenyan teenager as the new World U20 record holder and cementing his rapid rise.
The sprinting icon, holder of the electric 9.58-second 100m world record set in 2009, told talkSPORT he doesn’t see anyone today ready to topple that mark anytime soon. Instead, Bolt painted a more personal picture of the kind of athlete he’d love to see rewrite history.
Performances here will determine the national squad for the 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix circuit (including stops in Rabat and Tunis), regional championships, and other IPC‑sanctioned events.
The Dare to Dream Maternity will offer emergency obstetric care, skilled birth attendants, and a nurturing environment for mothers and newborns.
If confirmed, the move would be one of the most dramatic recruitment drives in recent athletics memory, blending big-name talent, financial muscle and complex eligibility hurdles.
Kenyan marathoner Albert Korir has been provisionally suspended after a positive CERA test, days after Alice Koigi’s two-year ban, intensifying scrutiny of doping in Kenya’s distance running.
Six races open the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, marking the event’s first U.S. return in 30+ years and a key test for Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda.
World 10km record holder Agnes Ngetich leads Kenya’s senior women in Tallahassee, chasing her first individual World Cross title and extending the nation’s long winning streak.
For Thomas, the Jamaican’s presence on the track was both a benchmark and a motivator; the kind of competitor who forces others to raise their game.
Seizing the opening with the instincts of a showman and the legs of a sprinter, iShowSpeed surged clear and crossed the line first, sending the stands into stunned celebration.
Team Kenya has secured four gold medals, one silver, and two bronze, cementing the country’s dominance in middle- and long-distance events.
Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi arrives in Monaco to face the two men who joined him on the Paris podium last year: Canada’s Marco Arop and Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati