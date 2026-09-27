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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Athletics

Wanyonyi misses podium in London 800m race
Sports

Wanyonyi misses podium in London 800m race

Competing at the ninth leg of the 2026 Diamond League, the Novuna Athletics Meeting at the London Stadium, the Kenyan crossed the finish line in 1:43.30, extending his wait for a first Diamond League victory over the two-lap distance this season.

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Agnes Ngetich storms to historic Monaco win with world-leading 8:08.95
Sports

Agnes Ngetich storms to historic Monaco win with world-leading 8:08.95

The Kenyan crossed the finish line well clear of Ethiopia's Baweke Aleshign, who finished second in 8:23.81. Ethiopia's Getachew Senayet followed in third after posting 8:24.02. Faith Kipyegon was the next Kenyan across the line, finishing fourth in 8:24.21 in a race that featured some of the world's strongest distance runners.

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NOCK partners with Jamaica in landmark deal
Sports

NOCK partners with Jamaica in landmark deal

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki highlighted the complementary strengths of both countries. The agreement was signed in Kingston at the Jamaica Pegasus alongside JOA President Christopher Samuda, formalising a partnership aimed at strengthening athletic excellence, knowledge exchange, and cultural ties between the two nations.

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