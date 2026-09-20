Agnes Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record

Kenya's Agnes Ngetich took a ⁠second off the previous women-only ‌half marathon world record as she won the World Athletics Road Running Championships ​in Copenhagen on Sunday, ⁠stopping the ⁠clock at one hour, five minutes ⁠and 15 ‌seconds.

Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 ⁠km world record last year, pushed ​to ‌the front from the outset ⁠on a ​sunny morning and led the race till the end, finishing ⁠50 seconds before compatriot ​Veronica Loleo, who came in second.

The previous record was set by Peres ⁠Jepchirchir, another Kenyan, when she won the World Half Marathon title in 2020.

The overall women's ​half marathon world ⁠record is held by Ethiopia's Letesenbet ​Gidey, who clocked ‌1:02:52 in 2021.