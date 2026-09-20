Agnes Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
Kenya's Agnes Ngetich took a second off the previous women-only half marathon world record as she won the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on Sunday, stopping the clock at one hour, five minutes and 15 seconds.
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end, finishing 50 seconds before compatriot Veronica Loleo, who came in second.
The previous record was set by Peres Jepchirchir, another Kenyan, when she won the World Half Marathon title in 2020.
The overall women's half marathon world record is held by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, who clocked 1:02:52 in 2021.
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