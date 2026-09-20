Sports
Agnes Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
Between two to three large drones were reported near Copenhagen Airport, prompting authorities to stop all take-offs and landings temporarily. The airport issued a statement warning of ongoing delays and cancellations, urging passengers to confirm their flight status with airlines.