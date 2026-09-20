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Radio Generation Kenya

world records

Agnes Ngetich storms to historic Monaco win with world-leading 8:08.95
Sports

Agnes Ngetich storms to historic Monaco win with world-leading 8:08.95

The Kenyan crossed the finish line well clear of Ethiopia's Baweke Aleshign, who finished second in 8:23.81. Ethiopia's Getachew Senayet followed in third after posting 8:24.02. Faith Kipyegon was the next Kenyan across the line, finishing fourth in 8:24.21 in a race that featured some of the world's strongest distance runners.

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