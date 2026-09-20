Agnes Ngetich breaks women-only half marathon world record
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
Ngetich, who also broke the women-only 10 km world record last year, pushed to the front from the outset on a sunny morning and led the race till the end,
King Oyo died on Thursday at the age of 34, with the announcement made by Tooro Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki.
In a statement released on Thursday, the global athletics governing body announced that it had ratified eight records set in 2026.
Ruto said the athlete's historic feat had once again demonstrated the strength of Kenyan athletics on the world stage and filled the nation with pride.
The Kenyan crossed the finish line well clear of Ethiopia's Baweke Aleshign, who finished second in 8:23.81. Ethiopia's Getachew Senayet followed in third after posting 8:24.02. Faith Kipyegon was the next Kenyan across the line, finishing fourth in 8:24.21 in a race that featured some of the world's strongest distance runners.
The race remained competitive throughout, with Britain's Jake Wightman staying close to Wanyonyi before the Kenyan pulled away in the closing metres. Wightman finished second in 2:12.77, a performance that places him fourth on the all-time list.