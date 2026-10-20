Ruto: Why Kenya must not reverse the 2022 political transition

President William Ruto has placed the future of Kenya’s political leadership on the 2027 election agenda, challenging his opponents to compete on their records and policy proposals while insisting that the changes ushered in after the 2022 polls should not be undone.

Addressing Kenyans during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Ruto said the electorate would have the final say on the country’s direction, urging voters to focus on leadership performance, development plans and the vision presented by those seeking office.

“Next year, we will return to the ballot box. The political transition we began in 2022 must not be reversed,” Ruto said.

The President’s remarks signal an effort to make the continuation of his administration’s political and development agenda a central issue in the contest for the presidency next year.

As competition builds ahead of the 2027 General Election, Ruto is positioning his government’s record as the basis on which Kenyans should determine whether his leadership should continue.

He maintained that candidates should be judged against clear standards, including their achievements, future plans and the programmes they intend to implement if elected.

“The benchmark for that contest must be clear, a track record, a vision, a plan, and an agenda,” he said.

Ruto further promised to account for his administration’s work, telling voters that his campaign would cover both the progress made under his leadership and the tasks that remain outstanding.

“I will present to Kenyans an account of what my administration has achieved and what remains to be done,” he said.

The President, who leads the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), faces growing political competition from groups seeking to challenge his administration, including the United Alternative Government and the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

His remarks indicate that he intends to defend the political direction established in 2022 while making a case for the policies and development programmes pursued during his time in office.

By calling on voters to assess leaders through their performance and plans, Ruto has placed accountability and competing visions for the country at the heart of his message ahead of the next election.

Ruto also defended the broad-based government arrangement established two years ago, presenting it as an important step towards bringing together leaders from different political backgrounds to serve the country.

He argued that political rivalry should not prevent leaders from working together on issues of national importance, praising those who agreed to cooperate despite their differences.

“It is in this spirit that two years ago we embraced a historic opportunity to establish a broad-based government, bringing together leaders from different political backgrounds in the service of our nation,” he said.

“Together, we have demonstrated that political competition need not prevent our national cooperation, and that when we unite around the interests of our people, we can achieve more for Kenya.”

The President portrayed the arrangement as evidence that leaders from competing political camps can work towards shared objectives without abandoning the country's broader interests.

His defence of the broad-based government places the political partnership among the key issues he is seeking to protect as the country approaches the 2027 polls.

The arrangement has brought together leaders with different political backgrounds, and Ruto used his Mashujaa Day address to stress the value of cooperation in pursuing national development.

He also linked political unity to the implementation of his administration’s agenda, arguing that collaboration can help leaders achieve more for Kenyans.

As the election approaches, voters will have an opportunity to assess the outcomes of the arrangement and consider the alternatives presented by rival political leaders.

Alongside his political message, Ruto outlined the areas he intends to prioritise in the next phase of Kenya’s development, identifying agricultural output, milk production, industrialisation and the use of natural resources as key areas of focus.

“I will also place before Kenya the next phase of our journey: increasing agricultural and milk production, expanding industrialization, unlocking our natural resources,” he said.

The President’s proposals place agriculture and industrial growth among the priorities he intends to present as Kenyans consider the country’s future after the 2027 election.

He also identified increased milk production as part of the economic agenda, alongside plans to expand industrial activity and make greater use of the country's natural resources.

The priorities form part of the broader vision Ruto says he will present to voters, linking his administration’s existing work to the next stage of national development.

His pledge to account for his government’s achievements will also give him an opportunity to explain the progress made towards his stated objectives and identify areas where further action is needed.

With the next election approaching, the President’s development proposals are likely to form part of the debate over which leadership and policies can best address Kenya’s economic and development needs.

Ruto also framed his message around equality and inclusion, saying all Kenyans should have a fair chance to improve their lives regardless of their background, place of birth or personal circumstances.

“Usawa is the conviction that every Kenyan deserves a fair opportunity to succeed, regardless of ethnicity, birthplace, disability, connection, or circumstance,” Ruto said.

He explained that equality should not be taken to mean that everyone must achieve the same results, but that access to opportunities should not be restricted to a small section of society.

“It does not promise identical outcomes. It demands that opportunity should not remain the privilege of a few, but become accessible to all,” he said.

The President further pledged to explain his administration’s role in building a country where all citizens are valued, communities are included and no region is excluded from national development.

“I will explain our contribution to building a country that is not only free, democratic, and governed by the rule of law, but also more equitable and inclusive, a nation in which every citizen counts, every community matters, and no part of Kenya is left behind,” he said.

His remarks connected the question of equal opportunity to his wider political message, placing inclusion alongside economic growth, national cooperation and government performance.

By referring to ethnicity, disability, birthplace and personal connections, Ruto argued that a Kenyan’s prospects should not be determined by background or access to influential networks.

He also presented an inclusive approach to development as part of his vision for a country where every community has a stake in national progress.

The President’s message comes as political groups begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with competing leaders expected to offer different proposals for Kenya’s future.

Ruto’s warning against reversing the 2022 political transition makes continuity a central part of his argument, while his promise to account for his administration’s work places its performance before the electorate.

Ultimately, the coming election will give Kenyans an opportunity to decide whether the political direction established in 2022 should continue or be replaced by an alternative proposed by rival leaders.