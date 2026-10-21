Isiolo Governor offers to sacrifice UDA ticket to keep Ruto camp intact

With the 2027 elections approaching, Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo has made an unusual political offer, saying he is willing to give up the UDA ticket and seek re-election as an independent if that would stop his rivals from abandoning President William Ruto’s camp

Guyo said he remained confident of clinching the ruling party’s ticket but maintained that the nomination contest should not drive his competitors into the opposition, urging them to remain in UDA and support Ruto’s re-election bid.

Addressing residents in Isiolo, the governor said the party’s nominations should be free and fair, urging aspirants to put the President’s political interests ahead of their individual ambitions.

“I am ready to seek re-election as an independent candidate if that will allow my challengers to remain in UDA and continue supporting Ruto,” the governor stated.

He appealed to his key challengers, including Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, former County Assembly Speaker Mohamed Roba, former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and Sports Fund Chief Executive Officer Nuh Hajj, to remain in the President’s camp even as they compete for political positions in the county.

Guyo was elected governor in 2022 on a Jubilee Party ticket before switching to UDA less than a year after the election.

The governor also cautioned politicians against using Ruto’s name to intimidate county security officials or interfere in local political affairs.

He said the President did not involve himself in minor grassroots political disputes and warned leaders against contacting security officers while claiming to be acting on Ruto’s instructions.

Guyo further urged politicians to respect meetings organised by their opponents, warning against disrupting rival gatherings.

He said leaders opposed to their competitors’ views should organise their own meetings to present their positions rather than interfere with other camps’ events and cause chaos.

Isiolo Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya raised concerns over what she described as the use of police officers to advance political interests, saying the practice needed to be addressed to restore public confidence in the Kenya Police Service.

However, Isiolo County Commissioner Chaunga Mwachaunga dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the police service was independent and did not take instructions from outside the institution.

The leaders called on politicians to conduct their campaigns responsibly as the country approaches the 2027 General Election, warning that political competition should not undermine peaceful coexistence among communities.

They urged aspirants to exercise restraint, respect the law and avoid actions that could heighten political tension in Isiolo County as the election period draws closer.