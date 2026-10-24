Ruto fires back at Gachagua’s ‘cousins’ politics in ukambani

President William Ruto has challenged politicians who use ethnic identity to build political alliances, warning that rhetoric dividing Kenyans into relatives, rivals and opposing communities has no place in the country’s leadership as he seeks to strengthen his support in Ukambani ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, October 24, 2026, during the commissioning of the Mwala Cluster Water Supply Project in Mbiuni, Machakos County, Ruto defended his broad-based government agenda, saying development should reach all Kenyans regardless of their political loyalties, ethnic backgrounds or place of origin.

The President criticised leaders who encourage divisions by portraying certain communities as natural allies while treating others as outsiders or enemies. He maintained that national unity should take priority over political strategies built around ethnic differences.

“Hatukatai Wakenya wengine wabaki nyuma, hatutaki siasa ya ubaguzi, hatutaki siasa ya fitina na chuki na ukabila,” Ruto said.

Although Ruto did not mention former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by name in his remarks, his comments appeared directed at the political messaging associated with the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, who has often framed political alliances around the interests of the Mt Kenya community.

Gachagua has previously used family-related language in his political arguments, with the term “cousins” featuring in discussions about relationships between communities and their competing political interests.

Ruto warned that such narratives risk deepening divisions among Kenyans at a time when political leaders are positioning themselves for the next General Election.

“Nyinyi mtasikia kuna wengine hapa watakuja na ukabila waseme oo hawa ni cousins, wale ni maadui. Hawa ni mlima, hawa ni wa bara, sijui wale ni wa wapi,” he said.

The President rejected the idea of defining political relationships through ethnic identity or geographical background, arguing that such thinking undermines the country's unity.

“Hiyo ni siasa duni ya ujinga. Sisi ni ndugu moja, watu wa taifa moja,” the President said.

His remarks placed the question of ethnicity at the centre of his political message in Ukambani, where he is seeking to expand his support beyond his established political base.

By presenting his administration as one that brings different communities together, Ruto sought to contrast his broad-based government approach with political mobilisation that relies on ethnic loyalties.

President William Ruto with Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse and other leaders in Mbiuni Ward, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County on October 24, 2026. — PCS

Ruto promises Ukambani a fair share of development

Alongside his criticism of ethnic politics, Ruto acknowledged that Ukambani had experienced years of being left behind in national development, pledging to address the region's concerns through increased attention to its needs.

“Siku nyingine, hii Ukambani iliachwa nyuma. Hii Ukambani ilibaguliwa,” he said.

The President argued that residents of the region deserved access to government development programmes because they contribute to public revenue through taxes, just like other Kenyans.

“Ndio mimi nasimama hapa kusema ya kwamba watu wa Ukambani lazima wapate haki yao ya maendeleo, kwa sababu wao wanalipa ushuru,” he said.

The pledge formed a key part of his appeal to residents, with Ruto seeking to assure the region that his administration would not allow political differences to determine where public resources are directed.

Ukambani has traditionally been a stronghold of opposition politics, making the region an important target for the President as the 2027 elections approach. His latest remarks appeared aimed at strengthening his appeal to voters by linking political inclusion with access to government-funded projects.

The commissioning of the Mwala Cluster Water Supply Project provided the setting for that message, allowing Ruto to combine his defence of national unity with promises of development for a region he acknowledged had previously been neglected.

‘Usawa ni Sawa’ anchors Ruto’s political appeal

Ruto also used the occasion to reinforce his broad-based government agenda, presenting it as an effort to unite Kenyans and ensure that communities receive equal consideration in national development.

“Mimi nimesema tunaunganisha taifa la Kenya lote. Na ndiyo tumesema usawa ni sawa,” he said.

The slogan “Usawa ni Sawa” has featured prominently in the President's regional outreach, with the message emphasising equality, inclusion and fair access to development opportunities.

His focus on the slogan also served to reinforce his argument that no community should be disadvantaged because of its political affiliation or ethnic identity.

With the 2027 General Election drawing closer, Ukambani remains a significant political battleground for Ruto as he seeks to broaden his electoral base. Winning support in regions where opposition leaders have traditionally held considerable influence could prove important to his re-election campaign.

His latest remarks therefore combined a warning against ethnic-based political mobilisation with an appeal for unity and a promise to address regional development concerns, positioning his administration as an alternative to politics organised around community divisions.