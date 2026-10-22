Ruto’s India envoy Peter Munyiri joins DCP, announces Nyeri Governor bid

Kenya’s diplomatic service could lose one of its senior officials to elective politics after High Commissioner to India Peter Munyiri joined Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and announced plans to contest the Nyeri governorship in the 2027 General Election.

Munyiri made his political intentions known following a meeting with Gachagua at the former Deputy President’s Wamunyoro residence on Wednesday, October 21.

He reportedly told the DCP leader that he intended to return to Kenya and pursue the county’s top seat.

Gachagua confirmed the development in a statement, describing Munyiri as an economist who had served the country as its representative in India before deciding to venture into county politics.

“Economist Peter Munyiri has served as Kenya’s Ambassador to India and has informed me of his decision to return home to serve the people of Nyeri County as its 5th Governor,” Gachagua stated.

The former Deputy President said Munyiri would seek the Nyeri seat under the DCP banner, adding that his move was in line with the aspirations of county residents.

Gachagua welcomed the diplomat into the party and pledged that all aspirants would have an equal opportunity to compete for its nomination ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

He further challenged Munyiri to begin building his political base across Nyeri County, with the party expected to hold its primaries in late March 2027.

“I have welcomed him to the party, assured him of free and fair nominations, and encouraged him to popularise himself on the ground in preparation for the party primaries to be held in late March next year. The future is Green,” Gachagua stated.

Munyiri’s announcement adds another name to the list of political figures positioning themselves for elective offices as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election. His decision to pursue the governorship also marks a planned shift from representing Kenya abroad to seeking an elected leadership position at the county level.

President William Ruto nominated Munyiri for appointment as Kenya’s High Commissioner to India in October 2023. His nomination was subsequently approved by Parliament in November of the same year.

In March 2024, Munyiri presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, formally taking up his diplomatic responsibilities as Kenya’s representative in the country.

Munyiri remains the serving High Commissioner to India, a public office covered under Section 20(1) of the Foreign Service Act, 2021.

His entry into the DCP and declaration of a gubernatorial bid come as political parties and aspirants begin laying the groundwork for the next General Election. However, the announcement provided does not indicate whether he has formally resigned from his diplomatic position or taken any official steps to leave the service.