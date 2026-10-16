Why Gachagua stayed away from Raila’s anniversary despite Ida’s invitation

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained why he was absent from the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death, revealing that a prior engagement in the United States kept him away from the memorial in Bondo, even as he accused some politicians of celebrating a leader they had previously subjected to insults.

Gachagua addressed his absence in a statement issued on Thursday, October 15, 2026, in which he thanked Ida Odinga for inviting him to the main commemorative event at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

Although he did not attend the gathering, the former deputy president used the occasion to honour Raila’s contribution to the country, describing the late former prime minister as “the father of our democracy and defender of the rights of Kenyans.”

He also recalled an earlier occasion when he praised Raila and Ida during the late politician’s inauguration as a candidate for the African Union chairperson position. Gachagua maintained that his remarks were genuine and reflected his personal appreciation for the couple.

“Those words about Raila and Mama Ida came from my heart, and I meant each and every word,” he wrote.

Gachagua said he believed people should be recognised for their contributions while they were alive instead of receiving praise only after their deaths. He used this argument to question politicians who have recently spoken warmly about Raila despite previously directing harsh remarks at him.

The former deputy president accused some leaders of putting on a show of sympathy, describing their actions as pretence and “crocodile tears”. He cited past descriptions of Raila, including “mchawi, mganga, mtu ya Kung’oa reli” and “the lord of poverty”, arguing that some of those now honouring him had once used such language against the veteran politician.

Gachagua Takes Aim at ODM Over Raila’s Legacy

Beyond explaining his absence, Gachagua turned his attention to the state of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), arguing that the party had lost much of its former political strength since Raila’s death.

He expressed disappointment with leaders he accused of contributing to the decline of the political movement Raila spent decades building, saying some of those now praising the late opposition leader had played a part in weakening his legacy.

He said those praising Raila had “in one way or another destroyed his greatest legacy, the political machine previously known as ODM.”

Gachagua described the party, one year after Raila’s death, as “a pale shadow of its former self.” He suggested that the current state of ODM stood in contrast to the political influence it had built under Raila’s leadership.

He further accused those who “sold ODM to Baba’s traitor” of lacking the courage to attend the anniversary after undermining the late politician’s political legacy.

The former deputy president also reflected on Raila’s ability to build a strong political organisation, praising his efforts to establish ODM as a major political force and encourage supporters to elect quality legislators.

Gachagua said he wanted to apply a similar approach through his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which he hopes to develop into a formidable political movement.

He urged party members and Kenyans to reject “tugeges” and elect competent lawmakers, emphasising the importance of choosing leaders capable of representing their constituents.

His statement came as Raila’s family, political allies and supporters gathered in Bondo to mark the first anniversary of his death, with the commemorations taking place amid political tensions and renewed debate over the future of the party he led.

Despite his criticism of ODM and politicians he accused of turning against Raila, Gachagua concluded his message by paying tribute to the late opposition leader, ending with the words “Rest Well, Jakom!”