Kalonzo links Uhuru’s absence from Raila anniversary to chaos at Migwena
The anniversary gathering was disrupted when sections of the crowd became rowdy, with youths crowding the VIP tent and interrupting proceedings
The anniversary gathering was disrupted when sections of the crowd became rowdy, with youths crowding the VIP tent and interrupting proceedings
Ida also criticised sections of the political class over the conduct witnessed at the event, urging leaders to ensure their supporters respected people with differing political views.
The outspoken senator questioned the sincerity of leaders who had claimed to be among Raila’s closest allies, arguing that their absence from the first anniversary raised doubts about their willingness to continue honouring his memory in the years ahead.
Although he did not attend the gathering, the former deputy president used the occasion to honour Raila’s contribution to the country, describing the late former prime minister as “the father of our democracy a
In the message, Oburu said his medical team had directed him to observe strict bed rest and avoid public appearances for the immediate future.
Oburu argued that ODM’s participation in broad-based governance was consistent with its history of pragmatic engagement and efforts to promote national stability while pursuing its political objectives
Speaking during Raila’s first death anniversary at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, Macharia recounted his close ties with the Odinga family, describing his support for Raila as a commitment that extended beyond politics to personal friendship and family loyalty
Migwena Cultural Grounds in Siaya County is expected to receive thousands of mourners on Thursday as the country honours the former Prime Minister, with family members, religious leaders, politicians and international guests set to attend a programme celebrating his life and public service.
Speaking at the venue, Ida, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said Raila’s decades in politics had enabled him to build connections across different political movements and sections of society.