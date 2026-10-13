Ida: Raila’s legacy transcends political parties and divisions

Ida Odinga has challenged Kenyans to look beyond political loyalties as they prepare to commemorate the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death, saying the former Prime Minister’s legacy is shared by people across the country, regardless of their party, faith or community.

With preparations underway for Thursday’s memorial at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Ida said the occasion should bring together Kenyans who supported Raila at different stages of his political journey. She urged the country to focus on the values he championed, particularly peace and unity, instead of allowing political differences to overshadow his memory.

Speaking at the venue, Ida, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said Raila’s decades in politics had enabled him to build connections across different political movements and sections of society.

“Baba belongs to many people, belongs to many denominations, belongs to people, many parties,” she said.

Ida pointed out that her late husband had been associated with several political parties, including KANU, Ford-NDP and Ford Kenya, during his long political career. She said his influence extended beyond any single party, noting that the people who worked alongside him throughout those political transitions remained an important part of his legacy.

“Wherever he was, he left a mark, and the people who were in those parties are still part of him,” she said.

She called on Kenyans to treat the anniversary as an opportunity to remember Raila’s contribution to the country rather than a gathering reserved for his current or former political allies.

Ida said the former Prime Minister’s political journey had brought him into contact with people holding different views, making it important for the memorial to reflect the broad range of relationships he built over the years.

She further urged Kenyans to remember Raila for his advocacy for peace and unity, saying the occasion should not be used to revisit political disagreements or divisions.

“Baba stood for peace, Baba stood for unity, and let’s remember him as that,” she said.

“It is not a day when you remember your enemies. It is not a day when you think of our parties alone, but all the parties.”

Ida said the family anticipated visitors from across Kenya, including communities neighbouring Bondo, as well as guests from other African countries and Kenyans living abroad.

She named the United Kingdom and the United States among the places from which people were expected to travel for the commemoration.

The former Prime Minister’s widow assured those planning to attend that the memorial was open to everyone, regardless of political affiliation. She said the gathering would provide an opportunity for people with different political beliefs to come together and pay their respects.

For those unable to make the journey to Bondo, Ida encouraged them to remember Raila from their respective homes and counties, saying physical attendance was not the only way to honour his memory.

The anniversary falls a year after Raila died in India on October 15, 2025. His death brought an end to a political career spanning decades, during which he played a major role in the development of Kenya’s multiparty politics.

As the family prepares for the commemoration, Ida also reflected on the difficult period immediately following his death, particularly the arrangements for his burial.

She recalled that Raila had wished to be buried within 72 hours, a request that presented the family with a major challenge because he died in a remote part of India.

Ida said the family struggled to understand how the short period would allow them to make the necessary arrangements and fulfil his wishes.

“We couldn’t understand how that 72 hours could work out,” she said.

The first anniversary, she added, would give Kenyans another opportunity to reflect on Raila’s life, his place in the country’s history and the contribution he made during his years in public service.

Ida expressed hope that the event would provide a fitting tribute to the former Prime Minister and allow those attending to remember him in a manner consistent with the values he advocated.

“I hope that we will give Baba a good Memorial Day,” she said.

Preparations at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo continue ahead of Thursday’s memorial, with the family expecting people from different parts of the country and beyond to take part.

Ida’s appeal places national unity at the centre of the commemoration, urging Kenyans to recognise Raila’s place in the country’s history beyond party affiliations and political differences.