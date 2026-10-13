UK warns Kenya’s global image at stake in 2027 Elections

British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh has warned that the conduct of the 2027 General Election will have a direct bearing on Kenya’s standing on the international stage, urging political leaders to ensure the country delivers a credible, peaceful and violence-free vote.

Baugh said Kenya’s ability to protect the integrity of its electoral process would be crucial as the country approaches another high-stakes election, adding that the United Kingdom was engaging political leaders across the divide and working with international partners to promote stability and security ahead of the polls.

Speaking on Tuesday during the British High Commission’s first-ever Open House in Mombasa, the envoy said the UK wanted all political groups to recognise the importance of a peaceful election and the consequences that electoral violence could have on the country’s reputation.

“We’re making it clear to everyone we speak to across all parties, all persuasions, that the reputation of Kenya will be enabled by producing credible, free, and fair and violence-free elections,” he said.

Baugh said President William Ruto and his administration were committed to peaceful elections, noting that Britain would continue working with other partners to help Kenyans participate in the electoral process without interference or insecurity.

“The President is committed to this. I know the government is committed to this. We’re working across the spectrum, including with many of our international partners, to help Kenyans discharge their vote, get to the ballot box in a manner that they want to,” he said.

He stressed that the responsibility of choosing Kenya’s next leaders belonged exclusively to Kenyan voters, clarifying that Britain’s involvement was focused on supporting peace, security and stability rather than determining the country's political future.

“They have a vote; we don’t. But our job is to really continue to stand for the stability and continued security of this great country,” Baugh said.

His remarks come as preparations for the 2027 elections gather pace, with the UK signalling its continued engagement with political leaders and other stakeholders to support a process in which Kenyans can exercise their democratic rights peacefully.

Mombasa residents seeking services during the British High Commission's Open House at Tononoka Social Hall, Mombasa, on October 13, 2026. — David Abonyo/RG.

During his Mombasa visit, Baugh also met regional security officials and Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir to discuss issues of shared interest, including security, stability and trade.

The visit was intended to strengthen the British High Commission’s engagement with communities beyond Nairobi by creating opportunities for direct discussions with residents, businesses and young people on issues affecting their lives and the region's future.

Baugh said conversations with young people centred on their hopes and ambitions for Kenya and the Coast region, while the public event offered residents an opportunity to learn more about the work of the British mission and its partners.

The Open House, held at Tononoka Hall, brought the High Commission’s work closer to the public, showcasing programmes and services linked to education and scholarships, business, innovation, conservation and community development.

The event also provided a platform for residents and other stakeholders to learn about areas of cooperation between Kenya and the UK, as the two countries continue to pursue shared interests in economic growth, security and development.

Baugh's visit comes a year after Kenya and the UK launched their Strategic Partnership, which focuses on trade, climate, security and innovation.

The British High Commission described Mombasa as a key part of the partnership because of the county's importance to international commerce, the blue economy and regional security.

The coastal city is home to the Port of Mombasa, which handles around 95 per cent of Kenya’s international trade and serves as a major gateway linking businesses across East Africa to global markets.

The port's role in regional commerce makes Mombasa an important location for discussions on trade, economic cooperation and security, areas that remain central to relations between Nairobi and London.

Baugh said the decision to hold the Open House in Mombasa reflected the UK's intention to engage Kenyans in different parts of the country rather than limit its outreach to the capital.

“The Kenya-UK relationship is built across Kenya, not just in Nairobi,” Baugh said. “That is why the British High Commission has come to Mombasa, to listen, learn and be closer to the people, businesses and communities shaping Kenya’s future.”