Eldoret steps up Mashujaa Day preparations as CDF Kahariri leads final rehearsal

Eldoret has moved closer to hosting its first Mashujaa Day celebrations, with Chief of the Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri overseeing the final full-dress rehearsal at Kipchoge Keino Stadium ahead of the October 20 national event.

The Tuesday exercise brought together military personnel and other security agencies for a final review of the ceremony, featuring march-past parades and helicopter displays by the Kenya Air Force. Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo accompanied Kahariri during the rehearsal as preparations gathered pace in the North Rift city.

The 9th Battalion, Kenya Rifles (9 KR), based in Eldoret, is among the military units expected to participate in the parade as the country prepares to honour its heroes and heroines.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the national celebrations, which recognise Kenyans whose sacrifices helped secure independence and whose contributions have shaped the country’s progress.

The rehearsal provided an opportunity for participating teams to coordinate their activities and review arrangements ahead of the national ceremony. Security agencies are working to ensure the programme proceeds smoothly as Eldoret prepares to receive national leaders and other guests.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja was not present at the exercise because he was outside the country on official duties. He was represented at the event.

This year’s celebrations will focus on security, sports and the economy, three sectors identified as central to the country’s development. The theme will also feature prominently in activities planned in the days leading up to the main ceremony.

Preparations have extended beyond Kipchoge Keino Stadium, with Eldoret hosting the Mashujaa Day Thematic Week, which began on Tuesday and will continue through the build-up to the national event.

Kenya Army parade during the rehearsals for Mashujaa day at Kipchoge Keino Stadium on October 13, 2026 — KDF

A major feature of the programme is an exhibition at Eldoret National Polytechnic, scheduled to run from October 13 to 18. The exhibition highlights the role of security, sports and the economy in Kenya’s growth, while giving members of the public a chance to learn about achievements and ongoing initiatives in the three areas.

Omollo is heading the security delegation at the exhibition, alongside Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat of the Kenya Police Service and Gilbert Masengeli, who serves as Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Chelilim was also present as preparations continued for the celebrations.

The thematic week brings together government officials, security agencies, athletes and members of the public through activities highlighting the contribution of the selected sectors to national development.

Eldoret’s role as this year’s host city places the North Rift region in the national spotlight. The event offers Uasin Gishu and neighbouring counties an opportunity to showcase their sporting achievements and wider contributions to Kenya’s economic and social progress.

The city has been preparing for the occasion through activities both inside and outside the main venue. Kipchoge Keino Stadium, where the national ceremony will take place, has been undergoing upgrades to meet the demands of hosting the event.

The government is preparing a programme that brings together military ceremonial traditions, national pride and recognition of people whose efforts have helped shape Kenya.

Mashujaa Day is marked annually on October 20, giving the country an opportunity to remember those who contributed to the struggle for independence and celebrate individuals who have played a role in national development.

This year, Uasin Gishu is hosting the celebrations alongside Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, placing the three counties at the centre of the national festivities.

The event is expected to give the region a platform to display its sporting heritage and highlight its place in the country’s economic and social development as Eldoret prepares for the arrival of visitors from across Kenya.