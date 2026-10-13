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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

CDF General Kahariri

CDF Kahariri warns KDF officers against fraudulent recruitment
News

CDF Kahariri warns KDF officers against fraudulent recruitment

The CDF underlined that integrity and discipline are the foundation of military service, warning that violating these principles damages the reputation and professionalism of the forces. He urged the public to remain alert and report any individuals or groups claiming to offer recruitment slots for money.

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