Rift Valley
Eldoret steps up Mashujaa Day preparations as CDF Kahariri leads final rehearsal
Kipchoge Keino Stadium, where the national ceremony will take place, has been undergoing upgrades to meet the demands of hosting the event.
Kipchoge Keino Stadium, where the national ceremony will take place, has been undergoing upgrades to meet the demands of hosting the event.
The CDF underlined that integrity and discipline are the foundation of military service, warning that violating these principles damages the reputation and professionalism of the forces. He urged the public to remain alert and report any individuals or groups claiming to offer recruitment slots for money.