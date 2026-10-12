Gov't rolls out e-birth notification system to ease registration delays - Murkomen

The government is stepping up efforts to digitise civil registration services, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announcing the rollout of an electronic birth notification system aimed at reducing delays and simplifying access to birth registration.

Murkomen said the initiative forms part of broader reforms to improve public service delivery by reducing paperwork and removing unnecessary administrative hurdles.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Monday, October 12, 2026, the Interior CS said the new system would make birth notification more accessible to Kenyans.

“We are rolling out the e-Birth Notification System to eliminate bureaucracy and delays, and make birth registration more accessible to Kenyans,” Murkomen said.

The announcement came as Murkomen accompanied President William Ruto during a development tour of the North Rift region, where the Head of State commissioned development projects in Nandi County.

The electronic system is intended to streamline the process of notifying authorities of a birth, an important step towards obtaining official birth registration documents.

The rollout also complements other government measures targeting the cost of accessing essential identification documents.

Murkomen cited the abolition of charges for first-time national identity card applications, replacement of lost IDs and changes to personal particulars as part of the ongoing reforms.

“This is part of our broader plan to digitise government services and improve service delivery. Our other reforms include the abolition of first-time ID application fees, replacement and change of particulars charges,” he stated.

National identity cards and birth certificates are essential documents used to access various government and private-sector services.

The government’s latest measures are aimed at making the process of obtaining and updating these documents more convenient and affordable for citizens.

The rollout of the e-Birth Notification System is part of the administration’s wider digital transformation agenda, which seeks to improve efficiency and accessibility across government services.