Muturi urges Duale to explain alleged Ebola screening lapses at JKIA

Democratic Party of Kenya leader Justin Muturi has called for an independent investigation into allegations of possible lapses in the handling of an Ebola-related incident involving an individual who reportedly travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Muturi said a whistleblower had brought the allegations to his attention, claiming that the individual, described in the allegations as Patient Zero, was allegedly cleared at the airport following a telephone communication before being taken to a hospital.

In a statement, the former Attorney General raised concerns that the individual may have interacted with healthcare workers, other patients and members of the public while at the hospital.

He further alleged that the individual’s travel history may not have been fully disclosed to hospital personnel and that family members visited him during his stay at the facility.

Muturi said the claims, which have not been independently established, warranted an immediate investigation by the relevant public health and oversight authorities to determine what happened and whether established procedures were followed.

“If anyone interfered with the proper handling of this case, they must be held accountable, regardless of their office or influence,” Muturi said.

He maintained that no telephone call, political connection or administrative instruction should override established public health safeguards, particularly during a potential disease outbreak.

The DP leader challenged Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to provide a detailed account of the government’s response, including whether airport screening and reporting procedures were followed and whether healthcare workers were adequately informed and protected.

He also sought clarification on whether individuals who may have been exposed had been identified, assessed and placed under appropriate monitoring, and what treatment, contact-tracing and preventive measures had been implemented where clinically necessary.

“The country needs more than announcements about deaths. It needs visible leadership, a credible account of the response, effective treatment and care for patients, and concrete measures to prevent further loss of life,” he said.

Muturi called on the Ministry of Health, the relevant airport authorities and the hospital concerned to preserve all records related to the incident, establish the sequence of events and provide timely, evidence-based updates to the public.

He said the findings of any investigation should be made public, subject to patient confidentiality and the protection of sensitive personal information.

The former Attorney General further argued that Kenyans needed clear information about the measures being taken to prevent further infections, protect healthcare personnel and maintain public confidence in the country’s disease surveillance systems.

Muturi also called for a 21-day period of enhanced surveillance and precautionary measures to be considered based on verified exposure circumstances, the disease’s incubation period and guidance from qualified public health authorities.

He said Duale should take personal responsibility for demonstrating that the Ministry of Health was adequately prepared to manage a public health emergency.

Muturi further demanded the Cabinet Secretary’s resignation if he could not provide a credible explanation of the ministry’s handling of the matter, demonstrate that the necessary safeguards had been implemented and restore public confidence through transparent accountability.

“If Hon. Aden Duale cannot provide a credible account of the Ministry’s handling of this matter, demonstrate that the necessary safeguards and response measures were implemented, and restore public confidence through transparent accountability, then he should resign as Cabinet Secretary for Health,” Muturi said.

He, however, cautioned against creating panic or circulating unverified claims, maintaining that his demands were aimed at securing answers, accountability and transparency over the alleged incident.